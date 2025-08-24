Motorcycle theft in Pattaya: thief rides off with Honda Click

Police scramble to track suspect amid rising motorcycle theft

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025
63 1 minute read
Motorcycle theft in Pattaya: thief rides off with Honda Click | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Pattaya, Thailand, on August 22, a 36 year old food vendor, Thanongsak Khotamang, reported a daring motorcycle theft. He provided CCTV footage of the incident to local media. The theft took place near his food stall on Jomtien Beach.

Thanongsak shared that around 7.40am, while setting up his stall, he parked his white Honda Click motorcycle, with the registration plate จตร 515 Chonburi, opposite his shop on Jomtien 2 Road. He accidentally left the key in the ignition.

A shirtless man, wearing jeans and carrying a black crossbody bag, was spotted near the motorcycle. Witnesses described him as resembling a drug addict. The man mounted the motorcycle, started it, and drove away. Thanongsak and others nearby attempted to pursue him but could not catch up.

 

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

 

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Related Articles

He quickly reported the incident to the Dongtan Curve branch of the Pattaya City Police Station, urging the police to recover his motorcycle and apprehend the suspect, reported The Pattaya News.

Motorcycle theft in Pattaya: thief rides off with Honda Click | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, a bar waitress in Pattaya ended up losing more than just her tips after a staff birthday party. Her motorcycle was stolen.

At approximately 5.06am on August 18, 25 year old Sumitra Saengarun reported that her black GPX motorcycle had disappeared from outside the Red Cat Bar on Pattaya Beach Road, just a few metres from the Pattaya City Police Station.

Sumitra, who works at the bar, told The Pattaya News that the theft occurred after she and her colleagues lingered for a birthday celebration following closing time. She admitted to being slightly intoxicated and forgot to remove the key from the ignition while her bike was parked less than 50 metres from the police station.

Returning briefly to the bar to collect some leftover food, she was shocked to find her motorcycle gone.

CCTV footage later revealed a surprising twist: a heavyset woman dressed in black was seen casually riding off on the bike. Police believe the suspect is a former bar employee who had previously been dismissed for theft.

Latest Thailand News
Pattani man causes alarm with bomb joke on flight | Thaiger Crime News

Pattani man causes alarm with bomb joke on flight

35 minutes ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for transporting stolen motorcycles | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for transporting stolen motorcycles

45 minutes ago
Officials crack down on drug precursor chemicals at Thai border | Thaiger Crime News

Officials crack down on drug precursor chemicals at Thai border

54 minutes ago
Man arrested for smuggling meth in souvenir dolls to Japan | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for smuggling meth in souvenir dolls to Japan

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest Myanmar national wanted for theft in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police arrest Myanmar national wanted for theft in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Tragedy as boy drowns on Phi Phi Island trip | Thaiger Phuket News

Tragedy as boy drowns on Phi Phi Island trip

3 hours ago
Golden green pit viper surprises after python sighting in Ang Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Golden green pit viper surprises after python sighting in Ang Thong

4 hours ago
Monk arrested in Chanthaburi for call centre fraud in Poipet | Thaiger Crime News

Monk arrested in Chanthaburi for call centre fraud in Poipet

4 hours ago
Banglamung raid: Woman arrested for illegal e-cigarettes and drugs | Thaiger Pattaya News

Banglamung raid: Woman arrested for illegal e-cigarettes and drugs

4 hours ago
Motorcycle theft in Pattaya: thief rides off with Honda Click | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcycle theft in Pattaya: thief rides off with Honda Click

4 hours ago
Cambodia and Thailand collaborate on border landmine clearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia and Thailand collaborate on border landmine clearance

4 hours ago
Thai couple arrested for child exploitation in adult content case | Thaiger Crime News

Thai couple arrested for child exploitation in adult content case

5 hours ago
Thailand crackdown on misuse of student visas by foreigners | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand crackdown on misuse of student visas by foreigners

5 hours ago
Tropical Storm Kajiki set to bring heavy rain to 55 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical Storm Kajiki set to bring heavy rain to 55 provinces

5 hours ago
South Korean man held in Thailand for laundering crypto into gold | Thaiger Crime News

South Korean man held in Thailand for laundering crypto into gold

5 hours ago
Beach alert: Deadly blue dragons invade Phuket shore | Thaiger Phuket News

Beach alert: Deadly blue dragons invade Phuket shore

22 hours ago
Truck driver crushed in horror crash on Pattaya highway | Thaiger Pattaya News

Truck driver crushed in horror crash on Pattaya highway

23 hours ago
Thailand’s retirement lottery launches with new payment options | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s retirement lottery launches with new payment options

23 hours ago
Pattaya police slash crime with AI tech, new plans ahead | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police slash crime with AI tech, new plans ahead

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai airport gets 5.7 billion baht mega upgrade | Thaiger Aviation News

Chiang Rai airport gets 5.7 billion baht mega upgrade

24 hours ago
Thailand dials up emergency response with smart tech | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand dials up emergency response with smart tech

1 day ago
Thaksin dodges jail, lawyer eyes travel comeback | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin dodges jail, lawyer eyes travel comeback

1 day ago
Pattaya locals turn trash into treasure in DIY workshop | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya locals turn trash into treasure in DIY workshop

1 day ago
Late-night blaze: Inferno torches bikes in Phuket shop fire | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze: Inferno torches bikes in Phuket shop fire

1 day ago
Footbridge collapses in East Thailand, crushes trucks (video) | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Footbridge collapses in East Thailand, crushes trucks (video)

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 24, 2025
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x