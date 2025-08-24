Motorcycle theft in Pattaya: thief rides off with Honda Click

In Pattaya, Thailand, on August 22, a 36 year old food vendor, Thanongsak Khotamang, reported a daring motorcycle theft. He provided CCTV footage of the incident to local media. The theft took place near his food stall on Jomtien Beach.

Thanongsak shared that around 7.40am, while setting up his stall, he parked his white Honda Click motorcycle, with the registration plate จตร 515 Chonburi, opposite his shop on Jomtien 2 Road. He accidentally left the key in the ignition.

A shirtless man, wearing jeans and carrying a black crossbody bag, was spotted near the motorcycle. Witnesses described him as resembling a drug addict. The man mounted the motorcycle, started it, and drove away. Thanongsak and others nearby attempted to pursue him but could not catch up.

He quickly reported the incident to the Dongtan Curve branch of the Pattaya City Police Station, urging the police to recover his motorcycle and apprehend the suspect, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a bar waitress in Pattaya ended up losing more than just her tips after a staff birthday party. Her motorcycle was stolen.

At approximately 5.06am on August 18, 25 year old Sumitra Saengarun reported that her black GPX motorcycle had disappeared from outside the Red Cat Bar on Pattaya Beach Road, just a few metres from the Pattaya City Police Station.

Sumitra, who works at the bar, told The Pattaya News that the theft occurred after she and her colleagues lingered for a birthday celebration following closing time. She admitted to being slightly intoxicated and forgot to remove the key from the ignition while her bike was parked less than 50 metres from the police station.

Returning briefly to the bar to collect some leftover food, she was shocked to find her motorcycle gone.

CCTV footage later revealed a surprising twist: a heavyset woman dressed in black was seen casually riding off on the bike. Police believe the suspect is a former bar employee who had previously been dismissed for theft.