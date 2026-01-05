Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

Published: January 5, 2026, 2:07 PM
57 2 minutes read
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai man, 18, reported being deceived by a couple, Chinese national Li Liang (27) and Thai woman Thidachom (26), who lured him into a mule account scheme under the guise of a job opportunity.
  • After the victim opened an online wallet and provided his bank details, he received 1,500 baht but later discovered 400,000 baht was transferred into his account without his knowledge.
  • When the victim attempted to freeze his account, the couple threatened him and tried to force him to reverse the suspension, leading to a struggle captured on CCTV.
  • Police arrested the couple at their condominium, seizing drugs and evidence of their scam operations, while Liang faced charges for overstaying his visa and potential involvement in further criminal activities.

Police arrested a Chinese man and his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya after they allegedly attempted to harm a Thai man who froze a mule account after realising he was tricked.

The 18 year old Thai man filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station, saying he narrowly escaped from the suspects, later identified as 27 year old Chinese national Li Liang and his girlfriend, 26 year old Thai woman Thidachom.

According to the victim, he was looking for extra income and searched for part-time work online. He came across a job post shared by Thidachom and contacted her to apply. Shortly afterwards, Thidachom and her Chinese boyfriend picked him up from his home.

The teenager said he was taken to the couple’s condominium, where they instructed him to open an online wallet using a mobile application and forced him to hand over his bank accounts. The suspects allegedly seized his mobile phone and identification card before allowing him to leave.

Thai man rescued from Chinese-Thai couple from scam gangs
Photo via Channel 8

The victim said he received 1,500 baht in exchange for the online wallet and bank account. At the time, he claimed he did not realise his accounts would be used as mule accounts for scam operations.

Several days later, about 400,000 baht was transferred into his bank account. Realising he had been involved in a mule account scheme, the teenager immediately went to a bank to freeze the account which angered the suspects.

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya for mule account operation
Photo via Channel 8

The couple returned to the victim’s home and took him back to their condominium, forcing him to cancel the account suspension. The teenager told police he was threatened with harm to himself and his family, prompting him to attempt to escape.

CCTV footage from the condominium’s car park showed the Chinese man grabbing the victim and trying to drag him towards the building. The teenager struggled but was unable to break free. He was later rescued after nearby residents witnessed the incident and intervened.

Thai woman and Chinese boyfriend arrested in Pattaya
Photo via Channel 8

Police raided the condominium room and arrested both suspects yesterday, January 4. During the search, officers seized around four grammes of ketamine, drug paraphernalia, several bankbooks, and a laptop. Investigators also discovered that Liang had overstayed his visa by more than five months.

Police said both suspects cooperated during questioning. Liang was initially charged with overstaying his visa, while officers said the investigation would be expanded to cover his alleged involvement in mule accounts and suspected scam operations.

Published: January 5, 2026, 2:07 PM
57 2 minutes read

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.