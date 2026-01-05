Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

Photo via The Pattaya News

Key insights from the news

  • A 51-year-old man was injured after crashing his motorcycle into a trailer truck in Pattaya around 2:30 am on January 4, reportedly while intoxicated.
  • Emergency responders found the man with grazes and incoherent speech; he was taken to Pattaya Memorial Hospital after receiving first aid.
  • CCTV footage revealed the motorcycle ran a red light before the collision, contradicting the rider's claim that the light was green.
  • The police are investigating the incident for potential charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence, amidst a period of high road accidents in Thailand.

A man was injured in the early hours of yesterday, January 4, after crashing his motorcycle into a trailer truck at an intersection in Pattaya.

The incident took place around 2.30am, near the motorway junction in Nong Prue, northern Pattaya. Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation were called to the scene.

Rescuers found a 51 year old man with grazes across his body. He appeared to be intoxicated and spoke incoherently when questioned. Paramedics provided first aid before transferring him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

A heavily damaged purple Honda motorcycle was found at the scene, its front end crushed and wedged under the midsection of an Isuzu 18-wheeler registered in Songkhla. The truck driver was reportedly uninjured.

Police later reviewed CCTV footage from the intersection, which showed the motorcycle running a red light before slamming into the moving trailer. Despite the rider’s claim that the light was green in his direction, authorities confirmed the footage contradicted his account.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and legal action will follow under Thailand’s traffic laws. Potential charges include reckless driving and driving under the influence, reported The Pattaya News.

This accident occurred during the New Year holiday period, a time of historically high record of road accidents in Thailand.

In a separate incident, a fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri has taken a turn after police discovered drugs, ammunition, and a weapon on the deceased, prompting further investigations.

During an examination of the body and the surrounding area, officers discovered methamphetamine pills scattered near the victim, and over 200 more tablets inside a blue pouch in a black bag. Police also found five spent .38 calibre bullet casings in the right pocket of the man’s trousers, but no firearm was recovered at the scene. In addition, A sheathed knife was tucked into the front waistband of the deceased.

