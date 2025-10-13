Pheu Thai challenges Bhumjaithai charter draft on public role

A hybrid model proposed to balance public and Parliamentary selection for the CDA

Ryan Turner
October 13, 2025
Chanin Rungtanakiat, Pheu Thai spokseperson | Photo via Chanin Rungthanakiat/X

The Pheu Thai Party has raised concerns over the Bhumjaithai Party’s charter amendment draft, citing a lack of public involvement. They suggest that their draft should serve as the primary version for Parliamentary deliberation.

This upcoming week, on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 14 and 15), three drafts from Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, and the People’s Party (PP) are set for their initial reading in Parliament. Each draft proposes a distinct method for forming a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA).

Chanin Rungthanakiat, Pheu Thai’s deputy spokesperson, announced the party’s willingness to support all three drafts to begin the process of establishing a CDA for drafting a new constitution.

However, he voiced concerns regarding Bhumjaithai’s draft, pointing out that it lacks a direct connection to public opinion. This could result in CDA members being entirely selected by Parliament without any prior public screening.

He warned that a CDA formed without public oversight or participation might lead to possible collusion, with members lacking adequate qualifications being appointed.

According to Chanin, the PP’s draft, in contrast, might face challenges in the Constitutional Court. Their proposal includes an advisory council elected directly by voters, which may conflict with the court’s ruling against direct elections.

“If the PP’s charter proposal is submitted to the court for a ruling, the charter amendment process could be delayed.”

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul campaigns for the party’s candidate, Wisuda Wichiansilp, in Kanchanaburi’s Huai Krachao district ahead of the Constituency 4 by-election | Photo via BJT/Facebook

Chanin further explained that Pheu Thai’s proposal involves a 151-member CDA, combining public and Parliamentary selection. It includes 100 members indirectly elected through a two-stage process involving both the public and Parliament, with the remaining 51 appointed by Parliament.

He expressed that this mixed model offers a balance between public representation and constitutional compliance while reducing the risk of judicial intervention.

According to Bangkok Post, Pheu Thai intends to propose that if all three drafts pass the first reading, their version should be the principal one for further examination.

“Given the restriction imposed by the court, our draft is the most feasible and inclusive. It prevents collusion and ensures no single group can dominate the drafting process.”

He also mentioned that if the political agreement between Bhumjaithai and the PP remains intact, the charter rewrite effort is likely to gain support from the Senate, facilitating the initiation of the process.

