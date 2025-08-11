French man injured in Pattaya apartment altercation with girlfriend’s family

Tensions boil over as emergency teams respond to violent incident

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Pattaya, Thailand, at 2.06am today, August 11, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit received a report concerning an assault with injuries at an apartment on Naklua 19. The local police from Bang Lamung Police Station, accompanied by volunteer rescue personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene.

Upon their arrival, they discovered a 37 year old French national, referred to as A, suffering from a head injury. Rescue workers administered initial first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

Inside the apartment, there were clear indications of a struggle, as furniture and belongings were found scattered and damaged. The victim’s Thai girlfriend had reportedly left the scene with her sister and brother-in-law, who was described as a foreigner with a large build, before the police arrived.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Locals reported that the altercation originated from a heated argument between A and his girlfriend. This disagreement escalated into physical violence, prompting the woman to seek help from her sister and brother-in-law.

This led to a chaotic confrontation, resulting in A’s injuries. The police are currently investigating the incident to ascertain who initiated the conflict and who is legally liable, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, in Pattaya’s Nongprue area, a dispute outside a convenience store on August 4 resulted in one person being injured. The incident was reported at 10.06pm, leading to a prompt response from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit and Banglamung Police.

When officers arrived at Moo 6, they found the scene in disarray with scattered debris. The injured person, 52 year old Sompong, had sustained a head injury along with abrasions and bruises.

Rescue teams provided first aid before transporting Sompong to a nearby hospital. The other person involved, 40 year old delivery rider Pirun, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.

