Drunk driver arrested after sleeping at Pattaya intersection

Pattaya City Police detained a drunk driver earlier yesterday morning, October 12, after he was found asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck, blocking an intersection.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30am in north Pattaya. Concerned citizens alerted police to a stationary black MG pickup truck that remained stationary in the middle of an intersection, despite the signal having turned green.

The police, assisted by bystanders, spent over 20 minutes knocking on the truck’s window, attempting to wake up the driver. The man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, eventually woke up, appearing disoriented.

According to Pattaya News, officers confirmed that the man was not experiencing a health emergency but was heavily intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol. Beer bottles were found inside the vehicle.

Due to his condition, the driver was unable to answer basic questions, and his identity was not immediately confirmed.

Police subsequently removed the man from the vehicle and detained him at the Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action, including charges related to driving under the influence (DUI).

Similarly, in Pattaya, an altercation between two friends earlier on Saturday night, October 11, resulted in one man sustaining a severe injury from a beer bottle.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.06pm at a commercial venue on the railway road in the Khao Talo area, reportedly stemming from a work argument, and which of the pair was a better employee.

The alleged assailant, 33 year old Adisong Phol Yang Nok, remained at the scene and provided context to police officers.

“As the alcohol kicked in, we started arguing about our jobs, who was better at what. It got heated, and he stood up and started punching me. I couldn’t fight back properly, so I grabbed a beer bottle and swung it at him, hitting his head. When I saw him hurt like that, I stopped right away and called for help.”