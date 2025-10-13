Army commander accuses Cambodia of staged border provocation

Lt. Gen. Weerayut Raksin states that troops are combat-ready but proceeding with caution

Ryan Turner
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025
273 2 minutes read
Commander of the Second Army Area, Lieutenant General Weerayut Raksin | Photo via Thaipost

The Commander of the Second Army Area has stated that his forces are prepared for continuous combat operations, vowing to protect all Thai territory and planning to recover the contested Ta Kwai and Khana temples.

Lieutenant General Weerayut Raksin announced this after visiting troops along the Thailand–Cambodia border in Surin province to assess their readiness and welfare amid ongoing tensions.

He confirmed that all deployed personnel are ready for combat around the clock and maintain high morale. Logistical arrangements have been made to supply food, water, and essential materials, with no reported shortages despite recent rain-related route difficulties.

“Every member of the force remains determined to protect the nation’s sovereignty and its people. We will not cede an inch of Thai territory, not even a single square centimetre.”

He stressed the need for careful verification of incursions and video clips posted on social media due to the sensitive nature and distance of some locations from operational bases.

The army is utilising technological monitoring to support patrols. However, because monitoring devices are not always positioned along troop routes, soldiers do not always directly witness Cambodian personnel laying landmines or cutting barbed wire.

Royal Thai Army releases images of landmines cleared by engineers from the 2nd Army Region in suspected areas along the Thai-Cambodia border on July 20, 2025 | Photo via KhaoSod

“I have instructed all troops to respond to anyone who enters Thai territory armed and violates our sovereignty,

“If Cambodian soldiers cross into Thailand with weapons and destroy property, we cannot tolerate it under any circumstances. Our forces are authorised to respond in accordance with the rules of engagement as the situation demands.”

Staging incidents

The commander also accused Cambodian actors of staging incidents and posting them online to provoke Thai people.

“Cambodia has been deceitful and insincere. They create content, stage incidents, and post them on social media to stir anger and hatred. Our forces are aware of these tactics, but we cannot rush into action because such behaviour is clearly intended to lure our soldiers into areas with landmines or other traps,

“That is why we must proceed with extreme caution to minimise unnecessary losses. Sometimes our actions may not be as swift as the public expects, and for that I must apologise. However, the safety of our troops is equally important, and we must protect their lives as well.”

According to The Nation, Weerayut affirmed that he follows government and military policy, defending Thailand’s sovereignty as delineated on the 1:50,000 map. He reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the nation.

Regarding Ta Kwai and Khana temples, which he stated lie on Thailand’s side according to the map, he confirmed that plans to recover the sites are in place and will be executed when operational conditions permit.

The commander further accused Cambodian forces of gaining an advantage by seizing unguarded ground. He urged adversaries to engage in open combat rather than laying mines.

