Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border

Published: November 30, 2025, 3:04 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A deceased woman was discovered floating in the Khlong Yai River, on the Thai-Cambodian border in Chanthaburi province. The police are investigating and awaiting autopsy results, suspecting she might have been a Cambodian migrant attempting illegal entry.

Today, on November 30, Police Sub-Lieutenant Wanlop Phunphol from the Pong Nam Ron Police Station was alerted by the radio centre about an unidentified woman’s body in the Khlong Yai River, near the Thai-Cambodian border in Moo 6, Khlong Yai subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province.

Upon receiving the report, Police Colonel Sathian Laokeamhung was informed, and an investigative team, along with Sawang Katanyu Chanthaburi rescue volunteers, was dispatched to the scene.

The deceased was found face-down with the body showing signs of decomposition, wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers. Rescue volunteers were called to assist in recovering the body for an initial examination.

Ranger Akkarawut Yodwat, who discovered the body, reported finding a backpack and belongings on the Cambodian riverbank around 10am during a patrol. About 200 metres further, he encountered the body floating near the Thai riverbank.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Akkarawut swam across to retrieve the backpack for inspection. The evidence, with the body on the Thai side and the backpack on the Cambodian side, suggests an attempted illegal crossing. It is hypothesised that the deceased was a migrant worker trying to cross the Khlong Yai river, a natural border, and drowned.

In recent news, Thailand is also reviewing its ongoing cooperation agreements along the Cambodian border, with officials noting that assessments of existing MoUs are still underway. Authorities say the process aims to improve border management and clarify procedures in high-risk areas.

The cause of death remains under investigation, with autopsy results yet to be determined. The police, in collaboration with doctors from Pong Nam Ron Hospital, are conducting a forensic examination under case number 32/2025.

The body has been sent to the hospital for further autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death, reported by KhaoSod.

