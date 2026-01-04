Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident

Highway police have arrested a pickup truck driver and uncovered 25 undocumented Myanmar migrant workers after a late-night pursuit on a major road in Nakhon Sawan, highlighting ongoing risks faced by migrants and the persistence of human smuggling networks.

The incident occurred on January 3, 2026, when officers from the Highway Police Division were conducting intensified patrols along known trafficking routes. Acting on orders from Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornsak Laorujiralai, commander of the Highway Police Division, officers identified a closed-box pickup truck with Tak province license plates traveling at unusually high speed on Highway 122 at kilometer marker 12 in Nakhon Sawan Tok subdistrict, Mueang district.

Police signaled the vehicle to stop for inspection. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated and attempted to evade officers. A short pursuit followed before the vehicle was abandoned on the roadside. The driver fled into nearby woodland under cover of darkness, leaving the truck locked and unattended.

Officers secured the area and conducted a search of the surrounding terrain. The suspect was later found hiding inside a corrugated iron shed not far from the scene. He was identified as Mr. Piyawut, 31, whose surname was withheld by authorities.

When police opened the enclosed cargo compartment of the pickup truck, they discovered 25 Myanmar migrant workers packed tightly inside. The group consisted of nine men and 16 women. None were able to produce passports, work permits, or documents allowing legal entry or residence in Thailand.

Initial questioning revealed that the migrants had been transported under dangerous conditions, with limited ventilation and no safety measures. Authorities said the situation posed a serious risk to life, particularly given the speed of the vehicle and the confined space.

Mr. Piyawut told investigators he had been hired to transport the migrants from Tak province to Talat Thai market in Pathum Thani province. He said he was promised 5,000 baht for the trip. According to police, each migrant had paid approximately 20,000 baht to brokers who arranged the illegal journey.

Police believe the operation is linked to a larger trafficking network operating across several provinces, exploiting migrants seeking work opportunities. Officers said investigations will continue to identify brokers, coordinators, and additional transport routes involved in the scheme.

All suspects were handed over to investigators at Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station for legal proceedings. The migrant workers are being processed in accordance with immigration and labor laws, while authorities assess their welfare and next steps.

Police reiterated that enforcement efforts will continue along major highways to disrupt smuggling networks and prevent further loss of life.