Chon Buri hit-and-run driver dumps pickup and flees on foot

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A high-speed hit-and-run in Chon Buri left one vehicle damaged and led to a dramatic chase after the driver fled the scene and abandoned their truck in a field.

The collision occurred at 9.36pm on Monday, September 22, along Chaipornwithee Road near Tham Pratun Temple in the Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict. Police Lieutenant Yuttana Phosidi, Deputy Inspector at Huay Yai Police Station, responded with patrol teams and volunteer rescue workers.

At the scene, officers found a bronze Ford Ranger parked by the roadside with visible damage on the driver’s side. Behind the wheel was 44 year old fruit vendor Uaychai Thapthim, who had been on his way home from Bo Win Market when the crash occurred.

Uaychai told The Pattaya News the other vehicle, a black Isuzu D-Max pickup, had been speeding when it lost control and slammed into his car, forcing him off the road.

“The other driver didn’t stop. He just took off at high speed.”

Quick-thinking locals and police gave chase, tracking the fleeing pickup more than 3 kilometres before discovering it abandoned in a cassava field. The vehicle had sustained heavy damage to its front-right tyre and wheel, and was captured on CCTV, sending sparks flying along the road, forcing other drivers to swerve.

The driver had vanished on foot into the field before officers arrived.

Lieutenant Yuttana and his team documented the scene and collected CCTV evidence. The abandoned Isuzu D-Max was seized for further investigation.

Residents expressed concern over the escape, speculating that the driver may have had something to hide. Some suspect the vehicle may have contained illegal items, prompting the reckless flight, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are continuing their search for the missing driver and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

In similar news, a Thai woman took to social media to track down a foreign motorcyclist who fled the scene after a collision on a beach road in Phuket. The incident occurred on July 21 along Rawai Beach.

