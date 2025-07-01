Bangkok Mini Cooper driver flees motorcycle hit-and-run, 1 dead (video)

A shocking hit-and-run in Bangkok’s Phasi Charoen district has left one person dead and another critically injured after a red Mini Cooper ploughed into a motorcycle and sped away.

The incident occurred around 6am on Sunday, June 29, near the entrance of Soi Phetkasem 19. The Mini Cooper was reportedly descending a bridge when it struck the motorcycle carrying 27 year old taxi driver Dulyawat Nilkoet and his 30 year old passenger, identified only as Jittima.

The impact threw both victims onto the road, leaving Dulyawat with severe head injuries. His passenger was rushed to the hospital but tragically died soon after.

Instead of stopping to help, the car’s driver fled the scene.

Police quickly began scouring CCTV footage and tracked the Mini Cooper to a condominium on Phetkasem Road, about 1 kilometre from where the collision occurred. However, when officers arrived, the driver had already disappeared.

Yesterday morning, June 30, Police Lieutenant Worapong Sriwino, the investigating officer at Phasi Charoen Police Station, worked with condominium management to tow the vehicle to the station for forensic examination. Officers are gathering evidence to confirm the driver’s identity and prepare legal action.

Meanwhile, Dulyawat’s girlfriend told reporters he remains unconscious in intensive care with significant head trauma. She voiced her frustration at the driver’s decision to flee instead of calling for help, adding that travelling to the hospital has been difficult due to the distance from their home, reported Bangkok Post.

Police have since confirmed that the Mini Cooper driver has contacted the station and expressed an intention to surrender to the superintendent.

“The driver has been in touch and plans to turn themselves in,” said investigators.

Police warned that fleeing the scene of an accident carries serious criminal penalties. The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to build a case that could result in charges of reckless driving causing death, failure to assist victims and leaving the scene.

Residents have expressed outrage over the driver’s actions, with many calling for harsher punishments for hit-and-run offenders. Police say further statements and forensic results will determine the next steps.