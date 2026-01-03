2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries

The 2nd Army Area has raided a large scammer hideout in the Chong Chom border area of Surin province, uncovering an organized fraud operation that used detailed scripts, manuals, and national symbols to deceive victims in multiple countries. Authorities say the findings highlight the growing sophistication of transnational scam networks operating near Thailand’s borders.

At 11.38am on January 3, 2026, officers from the 2nd Army Area continued a coordinated operation to dismantle a scam network based in the Chong Chom area of Kap Choeng district, Surin. The raid followed earlier intelligence indicating the presence of a major fraud center operating from buildings designed to resemble legitimate hotels or casinos.

According to investigators, the site consisted of three nearly identical multi-story buildings. Floors one through five were used as living quarters for individuals working within the scam network, while the sixth floor of each building served as a shared operational workspace. These upper floors were divided into soundproof rooms, some of which were also used as private living areas for supervisors and coordinators overseeing the operation.

Inside the buildings, officers discovered that each structure was assigned responsibility for targeting four to five specific countries. Work zones were carefully designed to mimic the appearance of the targeted nations. Desks were decorated with national flags, official-looking logos, photographs, clothing, and equipment intended to reinforce the illusion that callers were operating from within the victim’s country. Authorities said this level of detail was intended to increase trust and improve the success rate of the scams.

The raid uncovered a large number of written materials, including work manuals and scripted dialogues used by scammers when contacting victims. These documents outlined step-by-step fraud techniques, attention-grabbing phrases, psychological manipulation methods, and internal knowledge tests used to train workers. Some manuals also included detailed profiles of past victims and guidance on how to pressure targets into transferring money.

Seized evidence included desktop computers, laptops, more than 30 mobile phones, tablets, large quantities of SIM cards, notebooks, financial records, identification cards, credit cards, NFC card scanners, and counterfeit banknotes. All items have been secured and will be handed over to relevant agencies for further forensic examination and to trace links to other scam networks operating domestically and abroad.

The 2nd Army Area stated that the operation underscores the serious threat posed by organized scam groups, which cause financial harm to citizens and undermine regional security. Authorities emphasized that continued cooperation between military, police, and international partners will be essential to suppress these criminal networks and prevent their expansion.