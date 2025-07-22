Phuket woman hunts for foreign motorcyclist in hit-and-run

A Thai woman took to social media in a bid to track down a foreign motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run on a beach road in Phuket.

The Thai motorcyclist appealed to netizens for help identifying the foreign man who collided with her motorcycle at 7.53am yesterday, July 21. She posted brief details of the incident, along with video footage, to the Newshawk Phuket Facebook page.

“I’m looking for information about this foreign motorcyclist (believed to be a Moroccan national). He was riding a green and white Kawasaki Vulcan 650 with registration plate 1กศ 9820. He crashed into my motorcycle on the road along Rawai Beach.

“I only know that his motorcycle was a rental, but I couldn’t identify which shop it came from. If anyone has any information, please contact me on 061-183-2110. Thank you.”

The woman said she had already reported the incident to police, but shared her story online to gather further leads on the suspect’s identity.

In the footage, the woman was seen stopping her motorcycle in the middle of the road to turn right into an alley opposite. The foreign man approached at high speed and did not slow down. He attempted to squeeze through the gap between the woman’s motorcycle and a pickup, causing the collision.

Debris from both motorcycles was scattered across the road. However, the foreign man did not stop to check on the victim and instead fled the scene.

A photo of the alleged suspect was shared in the comment section of the Facebook post. It is unclear how the image was obtained, but it clearly shows the man’s face. As of the latest update, police have yet to make an arrest.

Many Thai netizens expressed frustration in the comments, sharing similar experiences and criticising the reckless behaviour of foreign riders. They commented…

“Foreign motorcyclists always ride at high speed, even through small alleys and residential areas. They constantly honk their horns and treat Thai roads like a racetrack.”

“Laws are needed to regulate motorcycle rental shops.”

“I encountered four or five foreign racers a few days ago. They blocked all lanes of the road, so I pulled over and reported them to the police.”

Public sentiment mirrored a recent case in Phuket, in which a foreign man attempted a wheelie to impress a woman but lost control and crashed into a pharmacy.

Many urged the police to take such incidents seriously to protect both locals and tourists.