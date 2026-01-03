2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament

The South Asian Football Federation will stage the first-ever SAFF Futsal Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, from 13 to 26 January 2026, marking a major step in the development of futsal across South Asia. The biennial men’s national team tournament will feature all seven SAFF member associations, each making their debut in the competition.

The participating teams are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The event is designed not only as a competitive championship but also as a development platform aimed at raising technical standards in a region where futsal remains at an early stage of growth.

SAFF General Secretary Purushottam Kattel said Thailand was selected as host due to its strong sporting infrastructure, ease of international access, and experience in organizing indoor football events. He noted that Bangkok offers suitable venues, transport links, and accommodation capacity for teams and officials, while also providing a neutral and practical location for all participating nations.

Kattel also acknowledged that geopolitical considerations played a role in the host selection. Potential logistical and security complications surrounding India and Pakistan fixtures were cited as one of the factors influencing the decision to hold the tournament outside South Asia. Thailand was seen as a stable and efficient option that allows the championship to proceed smoothly without disruption.

Alongside the competition, SAFF will run capacity-building programs for coaches and referees throughout the tournament period. These courses are intended to strengthen the technical foundation of futsal in the region by improving coaching methodologies, referee standards, and match management. Officials said the long-term aim is to create sustainable domestic futsal systems within member countries.

Matches will be played over a two-week period, with teams expected to compete in a group stage followed by knockout rounds. Detailed fixtures, venues, and ticketing information are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. SAFF officials said the championship schedule has been structured to allow adequate rest periods and training time for all squads.

The launch of the SAFF Futsal Championship reflects the federation’s broader strategy to diversify football development beyond traditional 11-a-side formats. With futsal growing rapidly in Asia and globally, SAFF sees the tournament as a gateway for South Asian nations to gain international experience, develop younger players, and improve technical skills suited to modern football.

Organizers expect the Bangkok-hosted event to set a benchmark for future editions and to encourage greater investment in futsal programs across South Asia. If successful, the championship could become a regular fixture on the regional football calendar and a pathway toward stronger representation in continental futsal competitions.