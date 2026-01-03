Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear

Thai military says weapons and troop movements were detected in sensitive border zone while security monitoring continues

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 3, 2026, 12:50 PM
96 2 minutes read
Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear | Thaiger

The Second Army Area on Saturday released video footage it claims shows Cambodian forces using areas near the Preah Vihear temple complex as an active military position, raising fresh security concerns along the Thai–Cambodian border.

The footage was made public on January 3, 2026, at around 3.10pm, as Thai authorities continued close monitoring of border conditions. According to the Second Army Area, the video shows troop deployments, military structures, and weapons stockpiled in the Preah Vihear area, which Thailand considers a sensitive zone with cultural and historical significance.

Military officials said the footage includes images of personnel movements and fortified positions, along with weapons resembling anti-tank rocket launchers. These weapons are similar to those Thai forces reported seizing earlier during a security operation at Hill 500, another strategic location along the border.

In a statement accompanying the video release, the Second Army Area said the images indicate the area is being used for military purposes rather than as a heritage or tourism site. Officials stressed that the use of such locations for military activity could increase the risk of misunderstanding and tension between the two countries.

Despite the allegations, Thai military leaders said the situation remains under control. The Second Army Area stated that there are no immediate signs of escalation toward direct armed confrontation and that Thailand’s forces are capable of maintaining stability along the border. However, commanders emphasized the need for continuous surveillance and clear communication to avoid incidents.

The Thai–Cambodian border, particularly around the Preah Vihear temple, has long been a point of dispute between the two nations. While recent diplomatic efforts and ceasefire agreements have reduced open conflict, both sides continue to closely watch developments in the area.

Thai military officials reiterated that the release of the footage is intended to provide transparency about conditions on the ground and to support ongoing security assessments. They also confirmed that intelligence units and patrol forces remain deployed to ensure border safety and to prevent any misinterpretation of troop movements.

Related Articles

No official response from Cambodian authorities had been issued at the time of publication. Thai officials said they would rely on established diplomatic and military communication channels if clarification is needed.

The Second Army Area concluded that maintaining calm, accurate information, and careful monitoring remains essential to preserving peace and stability along the Thai–Cambodian border, especially in areas of historical and cultural importance.

Latest Thailand News
2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries | Thaiger Thailand News

2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries

9 seconds ago
Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear | Thaiger Thailand News

Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear

20 minutes ago
Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy? | Thaiger Thailand News

Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy?

46 minutes ago
Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport

1 hour ago
Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway

2 hours ago
Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation

3 hours ago
Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured

3 hours ago
Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery | Thaiger Crime News

Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery

23 hours ago
Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown

1 day ago
Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño

1 day ago
Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to &#8220;Wash the pot yourself&#8221; | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to “Wash the pot yourself”

1 day ago
New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days

2 days ago
Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand | Thaiger Hot News

Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand

2 days ago
Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party

2 days ago
Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6

2 days ago
King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026

2 days ago
M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year

3 days ago
BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List | Thaiger Travel

BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List

3 days ago
Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C | Thaiger Bangkok News

Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C

3 days ago
Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner | Thaiger Crime News

Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner

3 days ago
Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road

3 days ago
New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat

3 days ago
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

4 days ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

4 days ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

4 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 3, 2026, 12:50 PM
96 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.