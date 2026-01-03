Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear

The Second Army Area on Saturday released video footage it claims shows Cambodian forces using areas near the Preah Vihear temple complex as an active military position, raising fresh security concerns along the Thai–Cambodian border.

The footage was made public on January 3, 2026, at around 3.10pm, as Thai authorities continued close monitoring of border conditions. According to the Second Army Area, the video shows troop deployments, military structures, and weapons stockpiled in the Preah Vihear area, which Thailand considers a sensitive zone with cultural and historical significance.

Military officials said the footage includes images of personnel movements and fortified positions, along with weapons resembling anti-tank rocket launchers. These weapons are similar to those Thai forces reported seizing earlier during a security operation at Hill 500, another strategic location along the border.

In a statement accompanying the video release, the Second Army Area said the images indicate the area is being used for military purposes rather than as a heritage or tourism site. Officials stressed that the use of such locations for military activity could increase the risk of misunderstanding and tension between the two countries.

Despite the allegations, Thai military leaders said the situation remains under control. The Second Army Area stated that there are no immediate signs of escalation toward direct armed confrontation and that Thailand’s forces are capable of maintaining stability along the border. However, commanders emphasized the need for continuous surveillance and clear communication to avoid incidents.

The Thai–Cambodian border, particularly around the Preah Vihear temple, has long been a point of dispute between the two nations. While recent diplomatic efforts and ceasefire agreements have reduced open conflict, both sides continue to closely watch developments in the area.

Thai military officials reiterated that the release of the footage is intended to provide transparency about conditions on the ground and to support ongoing security assessments. They also confirmed that intelligence units and patrol forces remain deployed to ensure border safety and to prevent any misinterpretation of troop movements.

No official response from Cambodian authorities had been issued at the time of publication. Thai officials said they would rely on established diplomatic and military communication channels if clarification is needed.

The Second Army Area concluded that maintaining calm, accurate information, and careful monitoring remains essential to preserving peace and stability along the Thai–Cambodian border, especially in areas of historical and cultural importance.