Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault

Claims of gunpoint threats and violent assaults emerge from multiple women

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin13 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
92 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

Police released a well-known Thai businessman and political activist on bail of 100,000 baht after his arrest yesterday, August 7, on charges of possessing firearms and drugs, and physically assaulting women.

A Thai woman lodged a complaint with the Youth and Women Welfare Centre, alleging that the prominent businessman and activist, Tanat “Luk Nat” Thanakitamnuay, better known as “Hi-So Luk Nat”, forced her to take drugs and physically abused her.

The woman claimed that Tanat pointed a gun at her and ordered her to consume the drugs. When she refused, he struck her on the head with the weapon. She said she managed to escape when Tanat fell asleep under the influence of drugs, taking photographs of him as evidence before fleeing.

The complaint prompted police officers to raid Tanat’s two homes in the Suan Luang district of Bangkok yesterday. Tanat was reportedly under the influence of intoxicating substances at the time but was still able to communicate with police.

Hi-So Luk Nat arrested on drugs firearms and assaults on women
Photo via Facebook/ Matichon

During the search, officers found 12 firearms and more than 1,940 rounds of ammunition, along with cocaine and equipment for consuming crystal meth. Tanat was taken to Khlong Tan Police Station for further legal proceedings. He faces two charges, including:

  • Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms: Possession of a firearm without permission, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 146 of the Narcotics Control Act: Producing, importing, exporting, distributing, or possessing Category 2 narcotics, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 1 million baht.

Following his arrest, another alleged victim, a female Thai party entertainer, visited the police station to file an additional complaint. She alleged that Tanat had brutally assaulted her while she was working at his home earlier this year.

firearms found in possession of prominent businessman and political activist
Photo via Facebook/ DailyNews

She claimed he beat her and damaged her mobile phone. He also allegedly failed to pay her service fee and refused to compensate her for the damaged phone. The entertainer said she was too afraid to report the incident at the time but decided to come forward after seeing news reports of his arrest.

Channel 7 later reported that Hi-So Luk Nat secured his temporary release on bail of 100,000 baht the same day.

Political activist arrested on drug firearm and physical assault
Photo via Facebook/ Nat Thanakitamnuay

Tanat had previously been praised for his political activism and support for democracy. Other political enthusiasts described him as a wealthy and influential businessman who nevertheless stood with the people.

On August 13, 2021, Tanat attended a rally in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area, where he was struck in the right eye by a tear gas canister fired by police attempting to disperse the crowd. He lost vision in that eye but was lauded by supporters for his sacrifice.

