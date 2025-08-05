Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row

In Pattaya’s Nongprue subdistrict, an altercation occurred outside a convenience store yesterday, August 4, resulting in injuries to one person. The incident was reported at 10.06pm, prompting a swift response from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit and Banglamung Police.

Upon arrival at Moo 6 in Nongprue, police discovered a scene of disarray with damaged items scattered around. The injured person, identified as 52 year old Sompong, suffered a head wound, abrasions, and bruises.

Rescue personnel administered first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital. The second person involved, 40 year old delivery rider Pirun, remained at the site and cooperated with police.

Sompong explained that the conflict arose from his suspicion that Pirun was having an affair with his wife, a matter he had previously pursued legally against Pirun. Although Sompong claimed to have moved on, he alleged that Pirun confronted him with a metal pipe, accusing him of pursuing his wife, which led to the fight.

Conversely, Pirun denied any involvement with Sompong’s wife. He recounted that Sompong had previously attacked him with a knife and a sharp stick, causing damage to his motorcycle.

Pirun stated he had filed a police report, but the case had stalled. On the night of the incident, Pirun approached Sompong at the convenience store to address the unresolved legal matter, which escalated into violence. Pirun strongly refuted any romantic involvement.

Given the contradictory accounts, police are approaching both statements with caution. CCTV footage from the scene has been obtained, and a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to ensure justice is served for all parties involved, reported The Pattaya News.

