Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya

Police investigate after roadside harassment shocks community

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
294 1 minute read
Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A young vendor in Pattaya reported being harassed when a male customer on a scooter exposed himself while ordering food at her roadside chicken stall.

The disturbing encounter occurred on Sunday, September 21, at around 5pm, when the 23 year old woman, referred to as Nan for privacy, was working at her “shaken chicken” stall along the road between Rong Po and Khao Mai Kaew in Takhian Tia, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

She told The Pattaya News that a middle-aged man wearing a tank top, shorts, a face mask and glasses pulled up on a pink Honda Scoopy motorcycle. He placed a small order worth 20 baht but quickly revealed his true intentions.

“I was shocked and terrified. I never expected a customer to behave like this.”

Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Nan noticed that the man’s shorts had been cut open in the crotch, leaving his genitals exposed. Despite her fear, she prepared the chicken and handed it to him at his bike. But the harassment did not end there. The man allegedly spread his legs to make his exposure more visible and performed lewd gestures before speeding off.

Other nearby vendors captured video footage of the incident, which has since been shared with police and local media. Nan said she went public to warn others and push for swift police action.

Related Articles

“I’m afraid he might do this to others. I want the police to catch him quickly.”

Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Local officers have confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the suspect, who could face charges of public indecency once arrested. Police urged residents and stallholders to remain vigilant and to report any further sightings.

The incident has unsettled the local community, where vendors often work late into the evening along busy stretches of road. Residents say they now feel uneasy, with calls growing louder for police to increase patrols in the area to deter similar behaviour, reported The Pattaya News.

Latest Thailand News
People&#8217;s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case

42 seconds ago
Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits

2 hours ago
Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson

2 hours ago
Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis

3 hours ago
Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals

3 hours ago
Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl

3 hours ago
Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates

3 hours ago
Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police

3 hours ago
Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists

4 hours ago
Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case | Thaiger Thailand News

Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case

19 hours ago
Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill

20 hours ago
Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row

20 hours ago
Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

20 hours ago
Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

21 hours ago
Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family | Thaiger Bangkok News

Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

21 hours ago
Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation

22 hours ago
Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver

22 hours ago
Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student | Thaiger Thailand News

Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student

22 hours ago
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

23 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital

23 hours ago
Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured

23 hours ago
Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions

24 hours ago
Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch | Thaiger Thailand News

Swift karma: Thai thief crashes motorcycle while fleeing bag snatch

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
294 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.