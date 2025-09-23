Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya

A young vendor in Pattaya reported being harassed when a male customer on a scooter exposed himself while ordering food at her roadside chicken stall.

The disturbing encounter occurred on Sunday, September 21, at around 5pm, when the 23 year old woman, referred to as Nan for privacy, was working at her “shaken chicken” stall along the road between Rong Po and Khao Mai Kaew in Takhian Tia, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

She told The Pattaya News that a middle-aged man wearing a tank top, shorts, a face mask and glasses pulled up on a pink Honda Scoopy motorcycle. He placed a small order worth 20 baht but quickly revealed his true intentions.

“I was shocked and terrified. I never expected a customer to behave like this.”

Nan noticed that the man’s shorts had been cut open in the crotch, leaving his genitals exposed. Despite her fear, she prepared the chicken and handed it to him at his bike. But the harassment did not end there. The man allegedly spread his legs to make his exposure more visible and performed lewd gestures before speeding off.

Other nearby vendors captured video footage of the incident, which has since been shared with police and local media. Nan said she went public to warn others and push for swift police action.

“I’m afraid he might do this to others. I want the police to catch him quickly.”

Local officers have confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the suspect, who could face charges of public indecency once arrested. Police urged residents and stallholders to remain vigilant and to report any further sightings.

The incident has unsettled the local community, where vendors often work late into the evening along busy stretches of road. Residents say they now feel uneasy, with calls growing louder for police to increase patrols in the area to deter similar behaviour, reported The Pattaya News.