Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of Wikipedia Commons

Thai Airways cancelled several flights between Bangkok and Hong Kong after a super typhoon forced airlines to adjust schedules for safety.

The flag carrier had earlier warned passengers heading to Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Hong Kong to closely monitor flight updates as the massive storm advanced. By yesterday evening, September 22, the airline confirmed cancellations for services scheduled today and tomorrow, September 24.

Flights grounded today, September 23, include TG639 from Hong Kong to Bangkok, as well as TG602 and TG638 from Bangkok to Hong Kong.

Tomorrow, seven flights are cancelled.

From Hong Kong to Bangkok: TG601, TG603, TG629, and TG639

From Bangkok to Hong Kong: TG600, TG628, and TG638

Photo of passengers queuing at check-in counters in Hong Kong airport courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Thai national airline also announced an additional cancellation on Thursday, September 25, with flight TG603 from Hong Kong to Bangkok suspended due to the continuing impact of the typhoon.

Thai Airways has apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged passengers to stay informed by checking flight status updates through its contact centres. Travellers can call the THAI Contact Centre at 0-2356-1111 in Thailand, available 24 hours, or the Global Contact Centre in Hong Kong at +852 2495 1115.

Typhoon Ragasa, which has already battered northern Luzon in the Philippines, is now sweeping into the South China Sea and edging towards southern China. Hong Kong and neighbouring regions are bracing for severe winds, heavy rain and dangerous sea conditions as the storm tracks westwards.

Photo from Thai Airways Facebook

Airlines operating in and out of Hong Kong have been scrambling to adjust schedules or cancel services altogether. Thai Airways said that safety was its top priority and that it was monitoring weather conditions closely in coordination with international aviation authorities, reported Bangkok Post and Thairath.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to contact the airline for rebooking or alternative travel arrangements.

Thai Airways confirmed it would assist stranded travellers where possible but warned that ongoing disruptions were likely as the storm continued its path across the region.

