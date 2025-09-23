People’s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case

Leader says public should judge party actions, not speculation

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
75 1 minute read
People’s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut Facebook

The People’s Party leader denied claims his party struck a secret deal with Bhumjaithai to protect MPs under investigation over lese majeste.

The controversy centres on 44 lawmakers who were previously members of the dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP) before joining the People’s Party. They are currently under investigation for allegedly pushing to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law. A guilty verdict could see them stripped of MP status and banned from politics.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut moved to quash claims that his party struck a deal with Bhumjaithai in exchange for political backing. Rumours suggested PP had supported Bhumjaithai’s efforts to form a minority government in return for help easing the MPs’ legal battles.

“There is no such agreement. The public should judge us based on what we do, not rumours.”

People's Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Asked about the prospects of his MPs surviving the ongoing investigation, he said it was too soon to predict an outcome but voiced confidence in the party’s legal team.

Shifting focus, Natthaphong said that the real test lay in holding the government accountable. He urged Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to set a clear timeline for constitutional reform so the public could properly monitor progress.

On criticism that the PP’s popularity has dipped, the party leader acknowledged voter frustration but maintained that its push for a new charter, dissolving Parliament and triggering fresh elections would ultimately justify its stance.

Related Articles

He also left the door open to Bhumjaithai’s prospects, saying that if Anutin’s party delivered on its promises within the next four months, it could provide a genuine alternative for the electorate, reported Bangkok Post.

For now, Natthaphong is standing firm: no backroom deals, no hidden pacts, just a commitment to push ahead with constitutional change, and let the courts decide the fate of the MPs facing trial.

Latest Thailand News
Injured baby elephant rescued from cassava plantation in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured baby elephant rescued from cassava plantation in Kanchanaburi

4 seconds ago
People&#8217;s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case

10 minutes ago
Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits

2 hours ago
Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson

2 hours ago
Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis

3 hours ago
Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals

3 hours ago
Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl

3 hours ago
Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates

3 hours ago
Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police

3 hours ago
Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists

4 hours ago
Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case | Thaiger Thailand News

Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case

20 hours ago
Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill

20 hours ago
Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row

20 hours ago
Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

20 hours ago
Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

21 hours ago
Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family | Thaiger Bangkok News

Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

21 hours ago
Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation

22 hours ago
Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver

22 hours ago
Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student | Thaiger Thailand News

Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student

22 hours ago
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

23 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital

23 hours ago
Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo attack in Chiang Mai leaves 3 victims injured

24 hours ago
Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to keep Cambodia border closed amid escalating tensions

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
75 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.