Sting operation gone wrong: Bees attack kids in Udon Thani class

In a scene that resembled a horror movie, a swarm of bees swooped and attacked primary school children while in class in Udon Thani, injuring several children.

The incident, which occurred yesterday, July 22, at Ban Pa Khao School in Phaktop subdistrict, Nong Han district, saw emergency services, including Police Senior Sergeant Major Charern Chantrak, respond promptly to the scene at 11.30am.

Eleven students, nine boys and two girls from grades two to five, were stung and required urgent medical attention at Nong Han Hospital.

Upon returning to the school, the students were reported to be in a stable condition, able to communicate and eat. However, two students needed further monitoring due to multiple stings.

The children recounted that while they were in class, bees suddenly swarmed into the room, stinging everyone. They fled the classroom in panic, with some suffering multiple stings on their arms. Doctor-prescribed antihistamines were provided, though pain persisted.

School director Kanjanaporn Kamphaengrat showed reporters the location of the bees’ nest inside an old speaker on the second floor of the school building.

The incident occurred when a janitor and a teacher attempted to move the speaker to prevent rain damage, unintentionally disturbing the bees. Fortunately, the injuries were not severe, and the students were quickly taken to the hospital.

Kanjanaporn explained that the school’s infrastructure is in poor condition due to age, with damaged windows and ceilings posing safety risks.

Despite requests for repair funds from the Primary Education Service Area Office 3 in Nong Han district over the past seven years, no support has been received, reported KhaoSod.

The concern for student safety has led the school to seek self-help measures, such as organising community fundraisers and seeking private assistance.

Teachers have also contributed towards improving the school’s facilities. They have started building a perimeter fence to enhance security, following an incident where an intruder entered the school grounds, raising concerns over student safety.