NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz

Corruption busters are getting their boots dirty in Phuket as the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) zeroes in on suspicious land excavation and filling projects across the island.

The NACC Phuket office, led by Chief Suwat Saowarat, launched a new initiative titled Pinning Areas at Risk of Corruption, targeting projects carried out by local administrations. The inspections, which took place from August 18 to 20, were officially reported yesterday, August 28.

NACC officials, joined by representatives from the Provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office, conducted field inspections to assess compliance with the Excavation and Filling Act of 2000. The law mandates permits for such projects to safeguard the public, the environment, and nearby properties.

On August 18, the team inspected a site in Karon, accompanied by municipal officers. A day later, focus shifted to Srisoonthorn, where two key sites were visited: one near the Kathu–Manik Road project, and another close to the Bang Neow Dam reservoir, both in Thalang district.

One of the most eyebrow-raising visits was to an area near Soi Khok Moo, adjacent to a luxury villa construction site. Officials flagged concerns over possible unauthorised land alterations. Srisoonthorn Municipality later took part in a follow-up inspection on August 20 to evaluate further excavation and filling operations.

“The NACC Phuket office has instructed its officers to perform their duties in strict compliance with the law and regulations. We will continue to monitor, follow up, and take action within the scope of our authority.”

The campaign also supports Section 33 of the Organic Act on the Prevention and Suppression of Corruption 2018, which underscores the role of public participation in rooting out corruption.

During site visits, officials didn’t just inspect; they listened. Local officials shared the challenges they faced in enforcing regulations, and NACC teams provided practical recommendations to tighten oversight and permitting procedures, reported The Phuket News.

By targeting land excavation activities, often a murky zone vulnerable to backdoor deals, the NACC hopes to send a strong message that no shovel will go unscrutinised.