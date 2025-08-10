Australian robbed of 7,000 baht by duo in Pattaya hotel

In Pattaya, Thailand, a 47 year old Australian national, Vetrov, reported a theft to Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Khamjulla, an investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, yesterday, August 9, around 4am. Vetrov stated that the incident occurred after he met a woman while walking along Pattaya Beach at approximately 3am.

Vetrov mentioned that he invited the woman, who claimed to be from Laos, back to his hotel room in Soi Pattaya Central 12. She insisted on bringing a transgender friend along for safety reasons, and Vetrov agreed.

However, after he stepped away briefly to shower, both people disappeared from the room. Upon inspecting his safe, Vetrov discovered that 7,000 baht (US$216) in cash was missing from his wallet, leading him to suspect the pair of the theft.

Pol. Lt. Col. Saijai documented the complaint and coordinated with the investigation team to collect evidence from witnesses and examine CCTV footage from the area. The police are now working to locate the suspects and proceed with legal action, reported Pattaya News.

In similar news, a night out in Pattaya took a disappointing turn for a Chinese tourist after he woke up alone in his hotel room to find 8,000 baht missing, along with the woman he had brought back from a local beer bar.

At approximately 11.06pm on August 6, Jiang Peng, a 38 year old Chinese national, filed a report with Police Sub-Lieutenant Kittipong Thalaengkan at Pattaya City Police Station. Jiang stated that he was a victim of theft at a daily-rent accommodation near Pattaya Beach in Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Through an interpreter, Jiang explained that he had visited a beer bar on Soi Pattaya Beach 6 the night before. There, he met an attractive woman, and they quickly connected. After spending some time together, he invited her back to his room to continue their evening.