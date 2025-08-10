Chinese man with firearm surrenders after Pattaya store standoff

In central Pattaya, panic ensued when a Chinese national wielded a firearm and sought refuge inside a convenience store near Soi 8. The incident took place at around 12.19am on August 8.

When police arrived, they found the convenience store encircled by a crowd of local vendors. Police promptly cleared the area, evacuating bystanders from the dangerous zone amid chaotic scenes and secured the scene by sealing off both the front and back entrances.

Following a tense two-hour standoff, officers worked with an interpreter to communicate with the suspect, assuring him they were there to help. The suspect, identified as Zhang Shuai, a 35 year old Chinese national of Korean heritage, eventually came out from the rear of the store with his hands raised, surrendering peacefully after the prolonged ordeal.

Later the same day, at 3.30pm, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, updated the public on the situation. He stated that initial questioning of the suspect the night before revealed inconsistent and unclear statements.

The police have yet to ascertain whether the suspect was under the influence of alcohol or other substances. There are plans for a medical examination to test for drugs once the suspect’s condition stabilises.

The suspect is facing preliminary charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit and carrying a firearm in a public area without a valid reason or urgent necessity. Additional charges may follow if further offences are discovered during the investigation. It was disclosed that the suspect entered Thailand on July 12 on a tourist visa.

Reporters visiting the convenience store found it functioning normally, with both locals and tourists continuing to shop there. Customers showed no obvious signs of panic or fear in the aftermath of the event.

Police are actively investigating to uncover the complete details of the incident and maintain public safety. Law enforcement did not address speculation regarding the suspect’s potential links to alleged call centre scams or whether the incident was related to internal disputes, reported The Pattaya News.