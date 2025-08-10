Chinese woman rescued from Pattaya hotel balcony in dramatic operation

In Pattaya, Thailand, a dramatic rescue operation took place yesterday, August 9, at 1pm, as emergency services worked diligently for over 90 minutes to safely rescue a 28 year old Chinese woman from a 16th-floor balcony at a luxury beachfront hotel.

The woman, described as having a tomboyish appearance and struggling with depression, was rescued by responders after a delicate operation.

Responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, Pattaya’s Disaster Relief Unit, and officers from Pattaya City Police Station quickly arrived after being alerted to the situation. They discovered the woman holding onto the balcony railing, blindfolded with a cloth, in tears, and displaying a strong intention to jump.

To ensure safety and privacy, emergency services cordoned off the vicinity and evacuated unrelated people. A negotiation team was assigned to engage with the woman, while rescue teams prepared an inflatable air cushion and rappelling gear below as a precautionary measure.

Witnesses noted that the woman appeared stressed and was heard speaking just before climbing onto the balcony, causing concern among onlookers worried for her wellbeing. The operation remained tense as crowds of locals and tourists observed anxiously.

For more than 90 minutes, negotiators communicated with the woman, maintaining a calm environment until they found an opportunity to pull her back into the room by grabbing her trousers. The successful rescue was met with applause from the relieved crowd.

Initial investigations revealed the woman has a history of depression. She was immediately given psychological support and taken to a hospital for further assessment and treatment. The incident is under investigation as officials seek to understand the underlying causes to prevent similar situations in the future.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.