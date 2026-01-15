The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster

King and Queen grieved by deadly crane collapse on train; Victims placed under royal patronage with funeral assistance granted

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 15, 2026, 5:00 PM
189 1 minute read
The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster | Thaiger

Today, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have expressed deep concern and sorrow following a tragic incident where a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train, resulting in numerous casualties.

In response, His Majesty has accepted all injured passengers as patients under royal patronage and placed the deceased under royal patronage, granting 20,000 baht per family to assist with funeral arrangements.

The heavy machinery collapsed onto Special Express Train No. 21 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Ubon Ratchathani) in Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, causing multiple injuries and fatalities.

The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster | News by Thaiger

The collapse of the high-speed rail construction crane onto the moving train triggered a fire and caused the train to derail. The catastrophe resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have been closely monitoring the situation, and their Majesties expressed their distress upon learning that many citizens had lost their lives or sustained injuries in this tragedy.

Consequently, His Majesty the King graciously designated the injured victims as patients under royal patronage to ensure they receive full medical care.

Related Articles

His Majesty also took the deceased under royal patronage and granted funeral assistance funds of 20,000 baht to the family of each victim to help with funeral management.

This follows Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s strong disapproval of the proposed 40,000 baht compensation for victims of a fatal crane collapse, urging the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to immediately revise its approach to victim support, yesterday.

Anutin criticised the compensation package, stating that the amount was insufficient and did not reflect the seriousness of the incident.

Latest Thailand News
Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child | Thaiger Thailand News

Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child

47 seconds ago
Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent

44 minutes ago
The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster | Thaiger Thailand News

The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster

52 minutes ago
Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall

1 hour ago
China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy | Thaiger Thailand News

China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy

2 hours ago
Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail | Thaiger Thailand News

Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail

2 hours ago
Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse

2 hours ago
Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs | Thaiger Thailand News

Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs

3 hours ago
Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death

4 hours ago
Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite

4 hours ago
UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing

6 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links

6 hours ago
Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri

7 hours ago
The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026 | Thaiger Finance

The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026

7 hours ago
2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road | Thaiger Thailand News

2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road

7 hours ago
Anutin rejects 40k payout for victims of crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin rejects 40k payout for victims of crane collapse

7 hours ago
SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT to sue contractor after 100m baht Korat train damage

7 hours ago
German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

German and South Korean among 32 killed after crane collapses onto train in Korat

8 hours ago
ITD accepts responsibility after crane collapse kills 31 in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

ITD accepts responsibility after crane collapse kills 31 in Korat

1 day ago
SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations | Thaiger Thailand News

SHIELD system unveiled at Thai-led trafficking talks with 18 nations

1 day ago
Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time | Thaiger Thailand News

Longman’s beaked whale found in Thailand for first time

1 day ago
Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam

1 day ago
Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

1 day ago
Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 15, 2026, 5:00 PM
189 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara