The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster

Today, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have expressed deep concern and sorrow following a tragic incident where a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train, resulting in numerous casualties.

In response, His Majesty has accepted all injured passengers as patients under royal patronage and placed the deceased under royal patronage, granting 20,000 baht per family to assist with funeral arrangements.

The heavy machinery collapsed onto Special Express Train No. 21 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Ubon Ratchathani) in Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, causing multiple injuries and fatalities.

The collapse of the high-speed rail construction crane onto the moving train triggered a fire and caused the train to derail. The catastrophe resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries.

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have been closely monitoring the situation, and their Majesties expressed their distress upon learning that many citizens had lost their lives or sustained injuries in this tragedy.

Consequently, His Majesty the King graciously designated the injured victims as patients under royal patronage to ensure they receive full medical care.

His Majesty also took the deceased under royal patronage and granted funeral assistance funds of 20,000 baht to the family of each victim to help with funeral management.

This follows Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s strong disapproval of the proposed 40,000 baht compensation for victims of a fatal crane collapse, urging the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to immediately revise its approach to victim support, yesterday.

Anutin criticised the compensation package, stating that the amount was insufficient and did not reflect the seriousness of the incident.