Indorama Ventures, Siam Piwat, and VINN PATARARIN join forces to create ‘Tree of Tomorrow’ Christmas tree at NEXTOPIA, Siam Paragon

(Left to right) Patararin Pongprasit, Co-founder of VINN PATARARIN, Naratipe Ruttapradid, Chief Operating Officer, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer, Siam Piwat Group, Suchitra Lohia, Deputy Group CEO, Indorama Ventures, Naweensuda Krabuanrat, Global Head of CSR, Indorama Ventures, & Vinn Chokkhatiwat, Co-founder of VINN PATARARIN

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, has unveiled a sustainable Christmas tree titled Tree of Tomorrow, created in collaboration with Thai fashion brand VINN PATARARIN, and leading retail and real estate developer Siam Piwat. Installed at NEXTOPIA, Siam Paragon, the project celebrates the festive season through a blend of design, sustainability, and forward-looking innovation.

Standing 4 metres tall, the installation features more than 90 meters of recycled polyester (rPET) fabric produced by Indorama Ventures from over 880 post-consumer PET bottles. VINN PATARARIN applied its signature laser-cut techniques and experimental textile design to transform recycled materials into a contemporary and visually striking Christmas tree, demonstrating how circular materials can be reimagined through thoughtful design.

The project aligns with Indorama Ventures’ ESG and CSR commitments and builds on the company’s global leadership in recycling, following its milestone of 150 billion PET bottles recycled earlier this year. Through this installation, Indorama Ventures aims to connect more directly with consumers and raise awareness of PET recycling and the value of circular materials in everyday life.

As a founding member of NEXTOPIA, Indorama Ventures continues to collaborate with Siam Piwat to inspire more sustainable lifestyles through interactive experiences, recycling education, and PET collection points.

The Tree of Tomorrow will be on display at the central atrium of NEXTOPIA, 5th floor, Siam Paragon, from December 17, 2025 to January 15, 2026.

On December 25, the first 100 visitors who take a photo with the tree and share it on social media will receive a limited-edition rPET shawl designed by VINN PATARARIN, accompanied by an information card detailing the materials, design process, and sustainability concept.

