Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls

An octopus ride malfunction at the annual Thao Suranari Victory Celebration in Khon Buri district, Nakhon Ratchasima, left two 14 year old girls injured on March 4, leading local officials to stop ride operations while inspections and repairs are carried out.

The incident happened at about 8pm, at the fairground area in front of the Khon Buri District Office, where the event, known locally as the Ya Mo fair, was being held. The case came to attention after videos of the octopus ride malfunction circulated online.

Yesterday, March 5, a reporter visited the area and spoke with Pariwat Chailert, the district chief of Khon Buri, who explained that the ride involved seats attached along arms resembling octopus tentacles, and one seat came loose from its mounting.

Initial checks found part of the seat’s fixing had loosened, causing it to tilt and hit the ground. As a result, two girls aged about 14 who were on the ride were injured.

Staff took both girls to Khon Buri Hospital for a medical examination, where doctors reportedly found no fractures and treated them for bruising and minor abrasions. They were allowed to go home to rest and monitor symptoms.

However, their families remained concerned about the impact of the ride’s swinging force and requested further checks at the provincial hospital over fears of internal injuries.

Relevant agencies, along with the ride owner and event organisers, agreed that the two girls should be referred to Maharaj Hospital for further checks as a precaution. All expenses would reportedly be covered by the ride owner and the organisers.

After the ride accident, the district chief ordered all rides to be suspended. Yesterday morning, inspectors from Chae Subdistrict Municipality’s engineering division, along with police, district officials and local authorities, examined the equipment.

The initial inspection found that some parts of the ride were damaged and needed replacement. Officials said that a specialist technician will repair the ride and replace any faulty parts.

After the repairs are completed, the local inspection committee will then conduct a further detailed check before deciding whether the ride can reopen.

Officials added that other rides, including a carousel and a Ferris wheel, were also inspected, and no problems were found, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, a Thai schoolgirl with a heart condition lost consciousness after riding the Viking ride at an amusement park in Bangkok. The girl had been riding the Viking with friends before collapsing, and her congenital illness is believed to have played a role in the incident.