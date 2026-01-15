Train-crane crash claims woman en route to father’s funeral

Ryan Turner
Published: January 15, 2026, 5:55 PM
Photo via KhaoSod

A woman travelling home for her father’s funeral was among those killed when a construction crane collapsed onto a Bangkok–Ubon Ratchathani express train in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhio district.

The woman, identified as 31 year old, Chanan, was returning to her hometown in Surin province to attend her father’s funeral, scheduled for January 17. She had worked in Bangkok for over eight years and returned home only a few times a year, according to her relatives.

Currently, the crane collapse has resulted in 32 deaths in total. And Chanan, who reportedly chose to travel earlier than planned to spend more time with family before the funeral, were among the deceased.

Photo via Facebook/Fire & Rescue Thailand

At the time of the accident, her family were reportedly making funeral arrangements for her late father in Sri Narong subdistrict.

Chanan’s mother, Dee, said she tried contacting her daughter after hearing about the incident. The call connected, but there was no response. Confirmation of her daughter’s death was later received.

The deceased also had a nine year old daughter, Kwan, who lives with her grandmother in Surin.

Relatives stated that Chanan had provided financial support to the household. The family, who reported poor rice harvests this year, called for relevant authorities and the construction company involved to take responsibility and provide appropriate compensation.

They also urged the strict enforcement of safety measures in construction zones to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Train-crane crash claims woman en route to father's funeral | News by Thaiger
Photo via Thai Government PR Department

Concurrently, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the crash site yesterday, January 14, criticised the proposed 40,000 baht funeral compensation as inadequate and urged the State Railway of Thailand to revise its approach.

The Bhumjaithai figurehead and caretaker PM argued the amount did not reflect the severity of the tragedy, suggesting victims’ families should receive compensation in the millions. The insurance coverage for the project totals 50 million baht, though its scope of coverage remains unclear.

