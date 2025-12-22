Malaysian woman allegedly lives double life after secret marriage in Songkhla

A Malaysian woman called on religious authorities to take action after discovering that her brother’s wife had secretly married another man in Songkhla province of Thailand and lived a double life for more than a year.

The woman, identified as Ekin Derahim, shared details of the alleged affair on her Facebook account on December 11. In her post, she also included a copy of what she claimed to be an illegal marriage certificate between her sister-in-law and another man.

According to Derahim, the situation came to light after she and other family members discovered that her brother’s wife had been living with another man at a house in Kelantan, Malaysia, located about 19 kilometres from her brother’s home.

Derahim alleged that her sister-in-law had been moving between the two homes for more than a year. She claimed that the woman stayed with her husband at night, then went to live with her lover during the day while her husband was away at work.

Derahim said her brother married his wife three years ago and had no knowledge of the second relationship. She claimed the woman secretly married another man in Songkhla in November last year and signed a second marriage certificate. The document was reportedly discovered inside the woman’s car.

Despite learning about the affair, Derahim said her brother chose to remain with his wife. She claimed the woman frequently contacted her brother by phone, pleading with him to stay in the marriage, and he eventually agreed.

Derahim questioned why her sister-in-law did not end the relationship earlier if she truly wanted to remain married. She said the woman continued to live between the two households and refused to leave her brother’s home.

The Malaysian woman stressed that her sister-in-law’s actions violated religious principles. However, she said the relevant religious affairs offices had not yet taken action, despite the case being known for more than a week.

Derahim explained that she decided to share the story publicly in the hope that religious authorities would investigate and take disciplinary action. She also said she hoped the situation would encourage her brother to reconsider the relationship and return to his family.

In a similar case reported in November, a Malaysian bank manager’s secret affair was exposed in Hat Yai district of Songkhla after he and his mistress were stranded together during severe flooding in the area.