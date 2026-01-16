3 missing passengers in Korat crane-train collision found alive

Photo via Facebook/ อีเต้ย อีจัน

A medical official confirmed yesterday, January 15, that three people previously reported missing after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima were found safe and receiving treatment at hospital.

The deadly incident occurred on Wednesday, January 14, when a crane from the elevated railway construction for the Bangkok–Nong Khai high-speed train collapsed onto a moving passenger train on the track below.

The impact caused a fire to erupt in the second carriage, trapping several passengers inside while others in the first and third carriages were evacuated.

Officials later confirmed 32 deaths and 64 injuries. However, three passengers who were listed as being on board were initially unaccounted for, prompting continued search efforts.

The search for the missing passengers continued until yesterday, January 15. The operation was officially concluded after the Director of Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, Jade Boonyawongwiroj, announced the development on his Facebook account.

crane collapses onto moving train in Nakhon Ratchasima
Photo via Facebook/ ฮุก31จุดจอหอ

Jade confirmed that the three missing people were located alive and were under close medical care at hospitals. He did not disclose further details about their conditions or explain why their whereabouts were initially unclear.

Meanwhile, medical teams and forensic officials are continuing the process of identifying the deceased and coordinating with families to release bodies for funeral arrangements.

Several relatives of the victims were seen visiting the crash site to perform traditional rituals, calling the names of their loved ones and symbolically guiding their spirits home.

Crane collapses onto train leaving 32 deaths
Photo via Facebook/ อีเต้ย อีจัน

Regarding compensation, the Prime Minister (PM) Anutin Charnvirakul stated during a meeting with relevant agencies that compensation for each fatality must be no less than 1 million baht.

According to Post Today, the State Railway of Thailand will provide 80,000 baht for funeral expenses and an additional 260,000 baht in financial assistance to the families of those who died.

An insurance provider will also pay 150,000 baht per deceased victim, while the construction contractor Italian-Thai Development (ITD) has yet to officially announce its compensation package.

Missing people in train-crane collision found safe
Photo via Facebook/ อีเต้ย อีจัน

For injured passengers, officials confirmed that all medical expenses will be fully covered, along with compensation for damaged or lost personal property. Authorities will also visit each injured victim and provide a 5,000-baht relief package.

Investigations into the cause of the crane collapse remain ongoing.

32 killed in crane-train collision in Nakhon Ratchasima Korat
Photo via Facebook/ ฮุก31จุดจอหอ
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.