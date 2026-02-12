Man rams his own stolen pickup to stop thief in Korat

A Nakhon Ratchasima man recovered his stolen pickup truck yesterday, February 11, after locating it several kilometres from his home via GPS and ramming it in an attempt to stop the suspect, though the man managed to escape.

The 61 year old man said he woke up at around 5am and noticed that his pickup truck, usually parked in front of his house, had gone missing.

At first, he believed his son had already taken the vehicle to work, but after calling out and realising everyone in the household was still at home, he understood that the vehicle had been stolen.

He then checked the GPS tracking system installed in the pickup and saw that it was moving and located approximately seven kilometres away. He and his son immediately set off to follow the signal.

They eventually found the pickup parked along the roadside. The suspect was in the process of changing the registration plates, apparently to replace them with false plates.

The vehicle owner then drove into his stolen pickup in an attempt to stop the suspect from escaping.

He said the suspect appeared to be a foreigner. However, he was unsure whether the man was armed and noted that the area was secluded, so he did not get out and confront him directly.

During the confusion, the suspect managed to flee.

The owner later recalled that the suspect had previously stayed at his resort around four times. He said the man had appeared friendly and often spoke about bringing foreign friends to stay.

The suspect had claimed to operate a farm business and mentioned that acquaintances would visit to observe his work. Because the suspect had married into a family in the same village and often spoke in a friendly manner, the owner said he had trusted him.

Following the incident, the owner recovered not only the pickup and belongings inside it but also a motorcycle that the suspect had allegedly stolen and used to carry out the crime. The motorcycle had been left at the rear of the pickup.

Honekrasae reported that the owner later filed a complaint at Soeng Sang Police Station and submitted evidence. Police have identified the suspect and are currently tracking him down for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, Thai netizens called for further investigation after a viral video showed a Thai man clinging to the bonnet of a moving electric SUV on a road in Pattaya, allegedly in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle.