Thai man arrested for shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 10:17 AM
72 1 minute read
Thai man arrested for shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A gunman who shot his colleague at a warehouse in Ratsada, Phuket, was arrested at a hotel yesterday evening, April 7, following a police search.

The suspect, 50 year old Prakit Pannarai, opened fire on his colleague, 40 year old Wirat Nawadate, at a retail store warehouse on April 6. Prakit fired three shots, striking Wirat in the body and leg, causing him to flee the scene.

Wirat contacted a friend to seek help before being taken to the hospital. He was initially reported to be in critical condition but has since stabilised and is now considered safe.

Medical staff reported that an identification card worn by Wirat at the time of the shooting helped reduce the impact of one of the bullets.

After the incident, Prakit fled on a motorcycle. Officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station later located him at a hotel on the same day. Police seized a firearm and 25 bullets as evidence.

Shooting phuket warehouse
Photo via Facebook/ ตามหาความจริงที่ภูเก็ต

During questioning, Prakit admitted to the shooting and said it stemmed from a long-running dispute with the victim. He told police the pair had argued on several occasions and that he lost his temper on the day of the incident.

Police charged Prakit with attempted murder and illegal possession and use of a firearm. Officers said further questioning would be conducted to establish details of the conflict and ensure a fair investigation.

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Phuket warehouse shooting
Photo via ThaiRath

In a similar case reported in March, a former park ranger shot his ex-colleague, the chief of the Salak Phra-Erawan Forest Fire Control Station. The victim avoided the gunman and was later taken to the hospital, where his condition improved.

The suspect in that case was later arrested and told police the shooting was linked to a dispute over forest encroachment. The victim had previously reported the offence, leading to ongoing conflict between the two.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 10:17 AM
72 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.