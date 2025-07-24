Thai teacher suspended for striking 8 year old boy with broomstick

A Thai teacher in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat struck an eight year old schoolboy with a broomstick after he accidentally dropped a bead on the classroom floor.

The boy’s parents shared CCTV footage of the violent punishment with news agencies, claiming the school ignored the incident. They said the assault occurred on July 18, shortly before the school day ended.

According to the parents, they became concerned when their son appeared unusually quiet and distressed at home. Upon questioning him, they discovered the reason for his behaviour.

They explained that the boy was helping clean the classroom alongside his friends and the teacher when he accidentally dropped a bead. The teacher, who was nearby, became angry and repeatedly hit the boy with a broomstick she was holding.

CCTV footage also showed the teacher pulling on the boy’s scarf before letting him go. His classmates appeared visibly shocked but continued cleaning, seemingly out of fear of facing the same punishment.

The parents further revealed that this was not the first incident involving their son at the school. He was previously bullied on three separate occasions, yet the school allegedly failed to take any action.

Loading…

After the footage went viral, Channel 7 reported that the school director called a meeting with the boy and his parents, promising to carefully review the CCTV evidence.

The director assured the public that the teacher in question had been temporarily suspended from her duties while a special committee is being formed to investigate the alleged physical abuse.

The boy’s parents have reportedly complained to Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station and are determined to pursue legal action against the teacher to the fullest extent.

A similar incident occurred last year in the northern province of Lampang, where a teacher was reported to have struck a nine year old schoolboy on the buttocks with a broomstick, leaving him with bruises and swelling. Although the family filed a police report, the punishment handed to the teacher was not made public.