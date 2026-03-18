Heatstroke leaves footballer in coma during Korat sports event

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 3:51 PM
190 1 minute read
Heatstroke leaves footballer in coma during Korat sports event | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

A football match held as part of a local sports event in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) ended with an emergency today, March 18, when a player collapsed due to heatstroke during a game and was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened during a special fixture at a football field in Ma Roeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, staged under the second “Sports for Relationship Building on Thai Local Government Day” event.

The programme featured matches between provincial government agency teams and municipal teams, including a highlighted game between the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organisation team and a Subdistrict Administrative Organisation team.

Thailand weather

Thairath reported that organisers said the match was played under hot weather, and the Provincial Administrative Organisation side won 7-0.

During the game, however, a 40 year old player from the provincial government agency team developed severe heatstroke, collapsed and lost consciousness, and was reported to have entered a coma. Rescue workers and related staff moved the player off the field to provide urgent first aid.

CPR was performed at the scene in an effort to restore vital signs before officials coordinated an emergency transfer for further treatment at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

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There has been no update on the person’s condition beyond the description of collapse, coma and the initial medical response.

Heatstroke leaves footballer in coma during Korat sports event
Photo via Thairath

In an earlier development, back in February, the Meteorological Department issued an early warning urging residents in parts of northern Thailand to prepare for an unusually intense summer season.

According to the department, temperatures are likely to rise significantly, with some areas facing extreme heat, especially during the peak in late March to mid-April.

By late March, conditions are forecasted to become more severe, with high humidity and scorching daytime heat affecting much of the country. Some northern provinces may experience peak temperatures ranging between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 3:51 PM
190 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.