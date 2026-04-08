Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 9:45 AM
197 1 minute read
Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Two foreign men, a South African and a Latvian national, were found dead in a hotel on Khao San Road in Bangkok yesterday, April 7, with police suspecting a drug overdose after white powder was discovered at the scene.

A 31 year old Burmese worker alerted emergency services from Vajira and Siriraj Hospitals after finding the two men unconscious on the floor of a hotel room. Rescue teams attempted CPR, but both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men were identified as 30 year old South African national Kruger Anroux and 38 year old Latvian national Strauja Edvards. Anroux was wearing a black T-shirt, long black trousers, and a black cap, while Edvards was dressed in a black T-shirt and grey shorts.

White powder, suspected to be heroin, was found scattered on the floor near the bodies. Police reported no signs of a struggle or robbery inside the room.

Foreigners die in Bangkok hotel
Photo via Facebook/ นิตยสารตำรวจ สถานีประชาชน

Officers from Chana Songkram Police Station attended the scene and began an investigation. The room where the men were found was on the fourth floor of a six-storey hotel, and it had been booked by Anroux, while Edvards was staying in a separate nearby room.

Police said the two men were believed to be friends and had checked into the hotel on the same day, April 2.

Investigators suspect the deaths were caused by a drug overdose. The substance found at the scene will be sent for laboratory testing, while both bodies have been transferred to Vajira Hospital for autopsy.

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Two foreign men found dead at hotel on Khao San Road
Photo via Facebook/ นิตยสารตำรวจ สถานีประชาชน

In a related case, an American couple was found dead in a hotel in the Jomtien area of Pattaya on March 31. Hotel staff told police the couple had not left their room for four to five days, prompting a welfare check. A farewell letter was found, and the deaths were believed to be a suicide.

In January, a missing British national was found dead in a hotel in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. His mother is seeking to contact a woman believed to have been the last person with him before his death in an effort to understand the circumstances surrounding the case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 9:45 AM
197 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.