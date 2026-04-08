Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel

Two foreign men, a South African and a Latvian national, were found dead in a hotel on Khao San Road in Bangkok yesterday, April 7, with police suspecting a drug overdose after white powder was discovered at the scene.

A 31 year old Burmese worker alerted emergency services from Vajira and Siriraj Hospitals after finding the two men unconscious on the floor of a hotel room. Rescue teams attempted CPR, but both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men were identified as 30 year old South African national Kruger Anroux and 38 year old Latvian national Strauja Edvards. Anroux was wearing a black T-shirt, long black trousers, and a black cap, while Edvards was dressed in a black T-shirt and grey shorts.

White powder, suspected to be heroin, was found scattered on the floor near the bodies. Police reported no signs of a struggle or robbery inside the room.

Officers from Chana Songkram Police Station attended the scene and began an investigation. The room where the men were found was on the fourth floor of a six-storey hotel, and it had been booked by Anroux, while Edvards was staying in a separate nearby room.

Police said the two men were believed to be friends and had checked into the hotel on the same day, April 2.

Investigators suspect the deaths were caused by a drug overdose. The substance found at the scene will be sent for laboratory testing, while both bodies have been transferred to Vajira Hospital for autopsy.

In a related case, an American couple was found dead in a hotel in the Jomtien area of Pattaya on March 31. Hotel staff told police the couple had not left their room for four to five days, prompting a welfare check. A farewell letter was found, and the deaths were believed to be a suicide.

In January, a missing British national was found dead in a hotel in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. His mother is seeking to contact a woman believed to have been the last person with him before his death in an effort to understand the circumstances surrounding the case.