Lottery fever grips villagers at shrine in Uthai Thani

Residents turn to spiritual rituals for protection and prosperity

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 30
Villagers in Uthai Thani gathered at a shrine to seek blessings and lucky numbers from a revered spirit ahead of the lottery draw, hoping for fortune and safety.

Crowds gathered at the T-junction in front of Wat Nong Muang yesterday, September 30, paying homage to Chao Mae Somboon, a revered spirit long associated with the site. Among them was 58 year old Sanong, one of many villagers seeking good luck before the upcoming lottery draw.

The location, known locally as a Tee Sam Prang, is said to be a supernatural passage. Beneath it lies an anthill believed to mark the spirit’s presence. For decades, locals have claimed the spot is prone to accidents. Yet, while crashes often occur, they usually result in only minor injuries. Many attribute this to Chao Mae Somboon’s protective influence, reducing the severity of misfortune.

The shrine has become a focal point for villagers who regularly visit to pray not only for wealth but also for safety and career success. When their wishes are granted, it is customary to return with offerings such as traditional Thai dresses, red soft drinks, fried fermented fish, and pastries in thanks.

This week’s rituals were no different. After paying their respects, worshippers lit Chinese incense sticks, producing two sets of numbers, 073 and 957, which many residents now intend to use in the national lottery, reported KhaoSod.

The scene at the shrine highlighted the strong blend of faith and fortune that continues to influence daily life in rural Thailand. While outsiders may dismiss it as superstition, for many locals, the belief in Chao Mae Somboon provides reassurance in times of uncertainty and a chance at prosperity.

Uthai Thani has long been known for its lottery-linked traditions, where spirituality and chance converge. For villagers gathering at Wat Nong Muang, the hope is simple: that their faith in Chao Mae Somboon might transform into a winning ticket when the draw arrives.

