Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video)

Village erupts in joy as resident claims life-changing prize

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
447 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of ไสว คงยัง Facebook

A resident of Khon Kaen has become Thailand’s latest millionaire after winning 12 million baht in the government lottery draw. The man struck gold with two first-prize tickets in a moment that has sent his entire village into celebration.

The winning number in the draw yesterday, September 16, was 074646. The first-prize ticket carried a payout of 6 million baht each, and with two in hand, the winner pocketed a total of 12 million baht. Other lucky combinations included the two-digit number 58, front three-digit numbers 740 and 512, and end three-digit numbers 308 and 703.

The life-changing win was claimed by 53 year old Nikom Nontasiri, from Kok Song Puey village in Thung Chomphu subdistrict, Phu Wiang district. News of his fortune spread quickly across the community, sparking jubilant celebrations.

Saiwai Kongyang, a fellow resident, congratulated Nikom in a Facebook post that soon went viral.

“Congratulations to Nikom Nontasiri on winning the first prize in the September 16 draw with the number 074646. You are now 12 million baht richer.”

Saiwai also shared a video capturing the lively scenes in the village. Neighbours were seen cheering, clapping, and showering the new millionaire with well-wishes. The atmosphere reflected both pride and joy, as residents gathered to mark the remarkable event, reported KhaoSod.

Thailand’s state-run lottery is held twice monthly and remains a popular form of gambling, with millions hoping to change their fortunes overnight. While many walk away disappointed, stories like Nikom’s fuel the nationwide enthusiasm that surrounds each draw.

For Nikom and his family, the win is nothing short of transformative. His newfound wealth has not only lifted his personal fortunes but also brought a wave of happiness to his community, which celebrated the victory as if it were their own.

For the previous draw on September 1, pork vendors in Lamphun province saw their fortunes change overnight after winning 12 million baht. The sellers from Pa Heo Market discovered they held two first-prize tickets, each worth 6 million baht.

