Bangkok unveils Japan-inspired dog park in Lumpini

Bangkok officials and Japanese diplomats came together on February 7 to open a new dog park at Lumpini Park, transforming a former car park into a Japan-themed recreational space for pets and their owners.

Launched to mark the 70th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce (JCC) in Thailand, the project was developed in partnership with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The new park, covering two rai (approximately 3,200 square metres) on the Witthayu Road side of Lumpini Park in Pathum Wan district, is the ninth official dog park in the city.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Japanese Ambassador to Thailand, Masato Otaka, attended the launch event. Governor Chadchart praised the partnership, calling it a symbol of the longstanding trust between Thailand and Japan.

Chadchart expressed gratitude to the JCC for its support and cooperation, stating that the project reflected the long-standing trust and strong relationship between Thailand and Japan.

He said the addition of the new dog park represented another step towards making public spaces more inclusive and better suited to the needs of residents.

The governor explained that many families now consider pets part of their daily lives and that providing suitable public spaces for this shift was an important responsibility.

The park had been carefully designed to allow dogs to exercise safely while giving owners a place to relax, socialise, and enjoy the surroundings, said Chadchart.

City officials said that the redevelopment was funded and supported by the JCC, with Taisei (Thailand) Co., Ltd. responsible for a design that aligns with the surrounding aesthetics of Lumpini Park.

Matichon reported that the redevelopment included new lighting, irrigation systems, and landscaping by specialist arborists to improve safety and aesthetics. Cat owners are also welcome to bring their pets for walks in the park, said Bangkok officials.

They reported that the opening ceremony was attended by Chadchart’s adviser Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Pathum Wan district director Norathep Chupool, other officials, and several four-legged guests.

