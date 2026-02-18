Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

Thai coconut ice cream with sticky rice topping drew attention online after a Japanese bicycle touring blogger posted about the dessert on X, prompting reactions from both Japanese and Thai users.

The cyclist shared a photo of a cone of coconut milk ice cream with sticky rice on Sunday, February 15. In a Japanese-language caption, he said…

“I bought some coconut milk ice cream from a street vendor in Thailand, who added sticky rice as a topping. I thought, ‘Why do I have to eat sweet ice cream with sticky rice?’ But when I tried it, it was actually insanely delicious! It only cost 10 baht (about 50 yen), and I will definitely buy it again.”

Coconut ice cream served with sticky rice is commonly sold by street vendors across Thailand. The sticky rice topping is typically mixed with sugar and coconut milk, giving it a mild sweetness that pairs with the ice cream.

The sticky rice is not limited to coconut ice cream and is also offered with other flavours. Common options sold from street carts include coconut milk, chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and Thai tea.

Other popular toppings found on the carts include sweet potato in syrup, luk chid (arenga westerhoutii seeds in syrup), corn, glass jelly, bread, and peanuts.

Japanese X users responded with mixed views, with some saying the combination looked unusual, while others said they wanted to try it. Several commenters mentioned they enjoyed mango sticky rice in Thailand.

Thai netizens also joined the discussion, with some suggesting the cyclist try the dessert in bread instead of a cone and experiment with other toppings.

One user commented that they had seen similar ice cream in China, but the cyclist replied that although he had tried many kinds of ice cream in China, he had not found one topped with sticky rice.

The cyclist also shared other Thai desserts he ranked in his top five, including mango sticky rice, khao lam (sticky rice cooked in bamboo) and kanom krok (coconut pancakes).