Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

A Pattaya food delivery rider filed a complaint that he was chased and assaulted by a motorcyclist who was riding against the flow of traffic, whom he had sworn at moments earlier.

The rider, 32 year old Suppachok, reported the incident to officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station after it happened in Soi Photisan 3 at about 1.20am today, February 18.

Suppachok said he was riding to deliver food when he encountered the other motorcyclist travelling the wrong way. He said he was shocked and nearly collided with the rider, to which he yelled, “F*ck!”

He said the other rider appeared to believe the remark was directed at him for travelling against traffic, and then chased him. Suppachok said he pulled over to try to clear up the situation, but the dispute did not end.

According to Suppachok, the two became involved in a heated argument, which escalated when the other party repeatedly struck him with an iron bar. A witness filmed the incident and later shared the footage online.

Suppachok added that the suspect was not only riding against the flow of traffic, but was also carrying two passengers, which he said exceeded the legal limit.

He did not provide details of his injuries, though he was believed to suffer only minor injuries as he was wearing a motorcycle helmet during the confrontation.

Channel 7 reported that police advised Suppachok to undergo a medical check-up and submit a certificate to officers as evidence. Police said they would continue investigating to identify the attacker and summon him for questioning.

A similar case was reported last year after a Thai motorcyclist said he narrowly avoided being assaulted by a stranger on a road. The man said he had been singing while riding when another motorcyclist told him to stop.

In a video he later shared publicly, the other rider appeared to believe the man had shouted vulgarities at him. The man said he was only singing, apologised if his voice had been irritating, and the other rider eventually rode away.

After the clip went viral, the man reported the matter to police, saying he wanted to seek justice and protect himself in case the motorcyclist reacted to the footage.