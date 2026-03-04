Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

A parcel delivery rider is seeking compensation after a pit bull attack left her with an infected wound during a delivery at a home in Chon Buri province, an incident the owner linked to an unsecured door.

The case dates back to February 23, when the rider, identified as 49 year old Saifon, was bitten on the upper part of her right leg while attempting to deliver an order. She remains in treatment at Vibharam Amata Nakorn Hospital.

Today, March 4, at about 12.30pm, reporters visited the area at the front of a home in Ban Kao subdistrict, Phan Thong district, where Saifon described the sequence of events leading up to the dog bite.

Saifon said that before the first attempted delivery, she phoned a male customer, who told her she could deliver to the house because someone was there.

On arrival, the customer’s girlfriend, a 37 year old woman referred to as A, allegedly questioned the order and the 1,707 baht bill, then told her to postpone delivery until the following day.

The next day, she tried calling the male customer again but got no answer. Expecting the girlfriend to be at home with the money, she went to the house and called out from beside a van parked in front.

She noticed the door was not fully shut, but before she could call out a third time, the dog ran out and jumped at her.

After the bite, A told her she had been checking the dog for ticks and that her boyfriend had gone out without properly closing the door.

People nearby used alcohol to clean the wound, before A took Saifon to the hospital, saying she would be responsible for the medical costs.

Saifon reportedly asked for 30,000 baht to settle the matter, but no agreement has been reached. The owner has offered 20,000 baht, which she said is not enough, given that she relies on several jobs.

She also questioned whether she was being blamed for the incident and added that she had delivered to the same home many times before and had not seen any sign warning of an aggressive dog, a point she linked to broader pet safety concerns.

A said the dog usually comes out with her boyfriend to accept deliveries, but he was not home that day. She added that the door may not have been fully closed, allowing the dog to push it open and rush out.

She said that she is ready to take responsibility for Saifon’s wound, which has since become infected, but wants to agree on compensation first.

Khaosod reported that she claimed the dog had not previously left the house to bite anyone, though she described one earlier incident involving a child who sat on the dog’s bed and was bitten on the arm. A said she later covered medical costs and provided remedies.

Similarly, back in August last year, a six year old boy was bitten by a neighbour’s dog while playing in front of his home, leading to serious injuries that required hospitalisation. The dog’s owner has offered 20,000 baht in compensation, but the boy’s mother fears this will not cover the medical expenses.