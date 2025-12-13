Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife

A woman was removed from a public bus operating on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok after she took a knife from her bag and moved toward the bus conductor.

The incident, which occurred during regular service, caused concern among passengers. A passenger recorded the event and shared it online, noting that both the driver and conductor remained calm during the situation.

In the video, the conductor is seen asking passengers to record what was happening. The bus driver then intervened, detained the woman, and escorted her off the bus. There were no reports of injuries.

The video was first shared on TikTok and drew mixed reactions from online users. Several users expressed appreciation for the composure shown by the bus driver and conductor. One commenter wrote,

“BMTA should formally recognise the driver and conductor for their actions. They risked their safety.”

Other comments raised concerns about the lack of intervention from fellow passengers.

“Instead of helping, everyone just stood there.”

“I understand people were afraid of getting hurt, but not a single man stood up to help?” one viewer asked.

In a similar story, a foreign man was arrested on Pattaya Beach last month, on November 4, after allegedly causing a disturbance while carrying a knife and scissors.

Police responded to reports of erratic behaviour near a busy sunbed area. The man was found visibly agitated and was taken into custody without incident. He is expected to face legal action.

Last year, a 19 year old man was arrested on a Bangkok bus after allegedly brandishing a knife and arguing with passengers.

Traffic police intercepted the bus near the Victory Monument expressway exit. A search of his bag revealed two more knives, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was taken to Din Daeng Police Station for further investigation.