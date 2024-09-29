Man arrested for brandishing knife and cannabis on Bangkok bus

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 19 year old man was arrested by traffic police for brandishing a knife and causing a disturbance on a bus, heading towards an expressway. Upon searching his bag, police found cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and additional knives.

Traffic police apprehended the suspect at approximately 1pm yesterday near the Phahonyothin 1 expressway exit in Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok. The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent Jirakrit Jarunapat of the Traffic Police Division, with officers Pawarin Phuchan, Worapot Rungthappuang, Natthaphon Chalorchon, and Rewat Saengtian from the Expressway Traffic Control Centre 2, along with Rungroj Intarapong and Natthaphon Thapyai from Din Daeng Police Station.

The incident began when officers at Expressway Traffic Control Centre 2 received a report from the Asoke Radio Centre about a man behaving erratically on bus number 34E on the Si Rat Expressway. The man, who was armed with a knife, was causing a disturbance and arguing with passengers. Responding to the call, officers intercepted the bus near the Victory Monument expressway exit, reported KhaoSod.

Upon detaining the suspect, police conducted a thorough search of his belongings. The search revealed two additional knives, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia in his bag. The suspect was immediately informed of his charges and rights before being taken to Din Daeng Police Station for further investigation.

