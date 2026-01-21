Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri

Police in Chon Buri province are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found on Monday afternoon, January 19, in a roadside drainage ditch near a temple in Bang Lamung district.

The body was discovered at around 12.30pm near Wat Phrom Phra Pha Nimit, along the Thung Klom–Huai Yai Road in Moo 5. Officers from Huai Yai Police Station responded to the scene, along with forensic experts from Region 2 in Chon Buri, medical personnel, and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation.

The deceased was found lying face-up in a drainage channel located between a rural road and a nearby cassava plantation. The man, believed to be between 40 and 45 years old, was wearing only a pair of dark blue underwear. His skin was dark, and his nationality remains unknown.

According to the initial forensic assessment, there were no obvious signs of violence or external injuries. However, the body did show bite marks, believed to be from animals, particularly around the left shoulder. Officials estimated that the man had died roughly 48 hours before he was discovered.

The landowner of the adjacent plantation was the first to spot the body while checking on his property. He immediately alerted the police. Police officers interviewed residents in the area, but none reported recognising the man or having seen him before. No identification was found on the body.

The remains were sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a full autopsy. Investigators are working to determine the man’s identity and uncover the circumstances surrounding his death, reported The Pattaya News.

Police say they are keeping all possibilities open, including natural causes, accidental death, or foul play. The outcome of the case now depends on forensic results, which police said will determine the next steps of the investigation.

In similar news, back in June, police in Phuket investigated the death of an unidentified man whose body was found hanging from a mangosteen tree beside a small plantation in Kamala.