Russian doctor found dead in Pattaya after suspected attack

A Russian doctor was found dead in his hotel room in Pattaya earlier this month, with authorities investigating a possible link to a street assault he may have witnessed.

Boris Tyutyunikov, a 41 year old oncologist from Krasnoyarsk, arrived in Thailand in early January and checked into a hotel on Jomtien Beach. He reportedly went silent on the same day he arrived. When hotel staff noticed he hadn’t left his room, they alerted police.

The following day, Thailand THB reported that officers discovered Boris’s body inside the room. Thai forensic teams confirmed he died from injuries consistent with an assault. There were signs of a struggle at the scene, but none of his belongings, money, documents, or valuables were missing, suggesting robbery was not the motive.

According to his mother, Boris spoke to her shortly before his death and mentioned witnessing an attempted rape on the street. The Russian doctor may have intervened or been noticed by the attacker. This theory is now a key focus in the investigation.

Thai police are reviewing CCTV footage, questioning hotel staff, and working to identify the woman Boris referenced. No suspects have been formally named.

The Russian Embassy in Bangkok is assisting with the investigation and supporting the family. Since the doctor’s insurance did not cover criminal cases, his colleagues and patients launched a fundraiser to repatriate his body. The required amount was raised in just 24 hours.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the case closely watched by both Thai officials and Russian diplomats.

