Russian doctor found dead in Pattaya after suspected attack

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 16, 2026, 11:08 AM
71 1 minute read
Russian doctor found dead in Pattaya after suspected attack | Thaiger
The Russian doctor | Photo via Thailand THB

A Russian doctor was found dead in his hotel room in Pattaya earlier this month, with authorities investigating a possible link to a street assault he may have witnessed.

Boris Tyutyunikov, a 41 year old oncologist from Krasnoyarsk, arrived in Thailand in early January and checked into a hotel on Jomtien Beach. He reportedly went silent on the same day he arrived. When hotel staff noticed he hadn’t left his room, they alerted police.

The following day, Thailand THB reported that officers discovered Boris’s body inside the room. Thai forensic teams confirmed he died from injuries consistent with an assault. There were signs of a struggle at the scene, but none of his belongings, money, documents, or valuables were missing, suggesting robbery was not the motive.

According to his mother, Boris spoke to her shortly before his death and mentioned witnessing an attempted rape on the street. The Russian doctor may have intervened or been noticed by the attacker. This theory is now a key focus in the investigation.

Thai police are reviewing CCTV footage, questioning hotel staff, and working to identify the woman Boris referenced. No suspects have been formally named.

The Russian Embassy in Bangkok is assisting with the investigation and supporting the family. Since the doctor’s insurance did not cover criminal cases, his colleagues and patients launched a fundraiser to repatriate his body. The required amount was raised in just 24 hours.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the case closely watched by both Thai officials and Russian diplomats.

Related Articles

In a related story, a Russian woman travelled to Pattaya to search for her missing son, who disappeared on January 7 after reportedly carrying US$10,000 to a meeting with two fellow Russians about a cannabis investment. She revealed to Thai media that he feared for his safety and last shared his live location before contact was lost.

Latest Thailand News
35 Thais detained after allegedly being forced to work in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

35 Thais detained after allegedly being forced to work in Cambodia

18 seconds ago
Russian doctor found dead in Pattaya after suspected attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian doctor found dead in Pattaya after suspected attack

4 minutes ago
Bangkok air quality hits dangerous levels, but what&#8217;s causing the PM2.5 surge? | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok air quality hits dangerous levels, but what’s causing the PM2.5 surge?

28 minutes ago
Bangkok ranked 3rd best city to visit by New York Times | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok ranked 3rd best city to visit by New York Times

41 minutes ago
South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse one day after marriage | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man and Thai wife die in crane collapse one day after marriage

44 minutes ago
Outrage over illegal sex products and cigarettes sold in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage over illegal sex products and cigarettes sold in Pattaya

1 hour ago
3 missing passengers in Korat crane-train collision found alive | Thaiger Crime News

3 missing passengers in Korat crane-train collision found alive

1 hour ago
Phuket unveils ‘Dheveena’ sea goddess sculpture as new landmark | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket unveils ‘Dheveena’ sea goddess sculpture as new landmark

17 hours ago
Train-crane crash claims woman en route to father&#8217;s funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Train-crane crash claims woman en route to father’s funeral

17 hours ago
Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child | Thaiger Thailand News

Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child

17 hours ago
Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent

18 hours ago
The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster | Thaiger Thailand News

The King grants royal patronage to victims of Korat railway disaster

18 hours ago
Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall

19 hours ago
China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy | Thaiger Thailand News

China steps in with 90 million baht aid after Thai train tragedy

19 hours ago
Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail | Thaiger Thailand News

Elusive crested jayshrike spotted on Kaeng Krachan forest trail

19 hours ago
Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shares final moment with girlfriend killed in Korat crane collapse

20 hours ago
Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs | Thaiger Thailand News

Government urges caution as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous highs

20 hours ago
Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Army admits 8 drunk soldiers beat conscript to death

21 hours ago
Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s conservative parties push back on charter rewrite

22 hours ago
UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

UAE tourist loses 14,500 baht to foreign pickpockets in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi police arrest Myanmar woman for teaching hairdressing

24 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate arrested over alleged online gambling links

24 hours ago
Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Search underway for missing TikTok fishing star in Chon Buri

1 day ago
The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026 | Thaiger Finance

The new volatility cycle: Why 2025’s market shocks will redefine trader expectations in 2026

1 day ago
2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road | Thaiger Thailand News

2 killed as crane collapses onto 2 vehicles on Rama II Road

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: January 16, 2026, 11:08 AM
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.