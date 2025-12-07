Police question volunteers over journalist’s death in Nonthaburi

December 7, 2025, 1:34 PM
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Nonthaburi, at 6pm, police at the Bang Kruai station summoned two rescue volunteers known as ‘Bank’ and ‘Ton’ for questioning regarding the death of 35 year old TV Channel 8 journalist Nattawut Ponglanga.

The journalist was found dead at home, with cyanide discovered in his system.

Bank shared that on the day of the incident, he was discussing work matters when he received a report of a death. He clarified that he was unaware the deceased was a journalist and the conversation captured on CCTV was about arranging funeral decorations, not about cyanide.

Bank explained he sells decorative swans for events, not powder. He was discussing with a friend who wanted a pair of swans for the bottom and top of the coffin.

Regarding the funeral costs, which were quoted at 100,000 baht and 85,000 baht, Bank stated that the event was organised in an orchestral style. At that time, he was conversing with his friend Ton over the phone about both issues, unrelated to the deceased.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

He mentioned that he heard about the suicide from the deceased’s friends. After learning about it, he informed the police to notify the medical team. Typically, when doctors assess a situation, they inquire about medical history and medication usage.

On that day, Bank found the deceased lying on the floor and stood at the feet. After taking pictures, he stepped outside to make a phone call, maintaining distance from the body.

Bank was informed that the deceased had overdosed on medication, and all details are now with the investigating officers, as he did not personally know the deceased’s two friends involved.

Upon arrival, he merely gathered information about the deceased, unaware they were a journalist. Observing the two friends, Bank noted they were visibly distressed, embracing each other and crying, according to Khao Sod.

Police question volunteers over journalist's death in Nonthaburi

