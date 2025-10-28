Thailand News | Foreigner injured after attacking trans woman, Monk food fight, United flights return

Thailand News | Foreigner injured after attacking trans woman, Monk food fight, United flights return

Today we’ll be talking about a viral video of a foreigner getting his comeuppance after attacking a lady in Bangkok, a monk and a man exchanging blows over a food offering dispute, and a little later an American airline is resuming direct flights to Thailand after a long hiatus.

Foreign Man Assaults Thai Trans-Woman, Ends Up Injured in Bangkok

A foreign man reportedly attacked a Thai trans-woman along Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok, pushing and dragging her in a public altercation. Several other trans-women confronted the man but he continued his assault until bystanders intervened. The situation escalated into a chase, with the attacker eventually being subdued and left with a head injury. The victim was seen trying to defend herself while screaming for help. Police are now reviewing footage to identify everyone involved and determine charges.

Woman Shares Warning After Being Stalked During Late-Night Commute

A Thai woman has issued a warning after being followed late at night while riding her motorcycle home from work in Sri Racha. She noticed a man trailing her and later stopping outside her home to ask a suspicious question. CCTV footage captured parts of the incident, which she has shared publicly to alert others. She managed to reach her house safely but said the man lingered nearby before leaving. Police are investigating, and the case has sparked a discussion on safety for women commuting alone.

Thailand Cracks Down on Iris-Scan Crypto Network in Nationwide Raids

Authorities launched a nationwide crackdown on an unlicensed crypto operation using iris-scanning devices linked to a digital coin project. Over a hundred sites were raided, and at least two brokers were arrested for running illegal exchange services. Officials say the biometric data collection was tied to token distribution without approval from financial regulators. The raids highlight growing scrutiny over privacy and compliance in Thailand’s digital-asset market. The move aims to protect users from fraud and reinforce strict oversight of cryptocurrency activities.

Six Drug Traffickers Killed in Chiang Mai Raid as 1.2 Million Yaba Pills Seized

Military forces clashed with a group of armed drug traffickers in the hills of Chiang Mai’s Fang district, near the Myanmar border. A five-minute gunfight left six suspects dead, with no Thai casualties reported. Soldiers found more than a million methamphetamine pills packed in large bags at the scene. The traffickers were believed to be part of a smuggling network operating through the border region. Investigators are now coordinating with other agencies to trace the source and routes of the drugs.

Monk and Man Exchange Blows Over Food Offering Dispute at Nonthaburi Market

A monk and a local man got into a fistfight after arguing over food offerings at a morning market in Nonthaburi. The man had asked the monk to share his alms, but the monk refused and allegedly threw the first punch. CCTV footage showed the man striking back, knocking the monk to the ground. Witnesses said the man appeared mentally unstable before fleeing the scene. Both men are now under investigation as police review the incident for potential charges.

Trump in Japan: U.S. President’s Asia Tour Advances Trade and Security Ties

Donald Trump arrived in Japan as part of his Asia tour aimed at strengthening economic and security cooperation. He met with Japan’s Prime Minister and Emperor before traveling to other regional partners. The visit follows recent trade announcements and is seen as an effort to ease tensions in U.S.–China relations. Trump has hinted at extending the trip to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The tour underscores Washington’s renewed focus on bolstering alliances across Asia amid shifting global dynamics.

Pattaya Halloween Street Party Cancelled During National Mourning Period

Pattaya’s highly anticipated Halloween celebration on Walking Street has been cancelled following the passing of Queen Sirikit and the government’s declaration of a national mourning period. The decision reflects a collective effort to show respect during the solemn time. Organisers said the event will be rescheduled or adjusted to fit official guidelines. Businesses were urged to adopt more subdued themes during the mourning period. The cancellation underscores Thailand’s cultural emphasis on national unity and respect for the monarchy.

United Airlines Returns to Thailand After More Than Ten Years

United Airlines has resumed flights to Thailand for the first time in over a decade, introducing a new daily route from Los Angeles to Bangkok. The service, operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, strengthens travel links between the U.S. and Southeast Asia. The first flight was greeted with a warm ceremony at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The airline’s return is expected to boost tourism and business travel between the two nations. The move reflects renewed confidence in Thailand’s position as a leading global destination.

