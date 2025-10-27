Foreign man injured after assaulting Thai transwoman in Bangkok

Petch Petpailin
Published: Monday, October 27, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ รู้เรื่อง-You know

A foreign man physically assaulted a Thai transwoman on a footpath in Sukhumvit, Bangkok. He then sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by a group in retaliation.

ThaiRath and the Facebook news page You Know shared footage of the assault today, October 27. The exact date and time of the incident were not specified in the report, but it is believed to have occurred in Bangkok, based on a sign in the video indicating a Sukhumvit alley.

In the video, a foreign man wearing a black shirt was seen attacking a Thai transwoman in a yellow dress on a footpath.

The man pushed the transwoman to the ground, kicked her, dragged her along the footpath, and repeatedly beat her. The victim was heard screaming and trying to defend herself, but was overpowered.

Several other transwomen shouted at the foreign man to stop, but he ignored them. One of the witnesses, also a transwoman, tried to intervene to help her friend but was forced to flee when the attacker turned on her and threw rubbish in her direction.

Foreign man attacks Bangkok transwoman
Photo via Facebook/ รู้เรื่อง-You know

The video later showed the foreign man being chased by a group of Thai men who had witnessed the assault and retaliated on behalf of the victim.

Towards the end of the footage, the foreigner was seen lying on the ground with his head covered in blood. One of the Thai men approached him and scolded him for his violent behaviour towards the transwoman.

As of now, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

Foreigner attacked by witnesses after asaulting transgender victim in Sukhumvit
Photo via Facebook/ รู้เรื่อง-You know

In a similar case, a Thai transwoman in Phuket was assaulted and robbed by a Pakistani man she had met through a dating application. The victim admitted that they had agreed on a sexual service for 1,000 baht.

After the encounter, the foreign man demanded his money back, but the transwoman refused. The dispute quickly escalated into violence, during which the man repeatedly beat her, stole 10,000 baht in cash, and fled the scene.

The Pakistani suspect was later arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport before he could flee Thailand.

