Thai woman issues warning after being stalked while commuting from work

A Thai woman issued a warning to the public after she was stalked by a man while riding her motorcycle home alone late at night in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri.

The victim, 33 year old Pruksa, shared CCTV footage of the incident with The Pattaya News and Channel 7 to warn others, especially women, and to provide clues to help identify the suspect. She revealed that the incident took place around 2.10am last night, October 26, after she had finished work at a restaurant.

Pruksa explained that she had finished work at around 2am and rode her motorcycle to drop off a colleague before returning home. On her way home, she noticed a man on a motorcycle following her.

The victim said she tried to speed up, but the man increased his speed as well. Pruksa then slowed down to let him pass, but he did not and continued following her.

Feeling scared, she hurried into her home, thinking she was safe. Unfortunately, the man stopped his vehicle outside her house and asked her a random question, “Are the dogs here fierce?” She replied no and rushed inside.

Pruksa thought she was safe and continued her routine until the man returned to her home. His actions were captured on CCTV. He was seen quietly opening the gate and using a phone torch to check how many people were inside.

Pruksa said she noticed the gate was left open, so she went to close it properly. Unexpectedly, she came face-to-face with the man and screamed loudly.

Fortunately, her boyfriend was at home. He grabbed a hammer and was about to intervene, but the stalker quickly left the scene.

Pruksa advised people not to travel alone late at night and, if possible, to go with friends or have family pick them up. She also recommended staying alert while riding motorcycles and keeping an eye on mirrors for anything suspicious.

She plans to file a police complaint at Nong Kham Police Station.